ActLight expands its IP portfolio with the launch of the Stand-Alone Dynamic PhotoDiode

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, announced today the expantion of its IP portfolio with the launch of the innovative Stand-Alone Dynamic Photodiode.



In addition to the superior signal-to-noise performance, the Stand-Alone Dynamic Photodiode benefits from a unique and patented device structure requiring a very simple, low cost manufacturing process. Moreover, it offers flexibility in terms of device size, making the Stand-Alone Dynamic Photodiode the ideal light sensor solution for markets looking for a high-performance discrete photodiode.



Customers can choose the size of the detector from a wide range, e.g. from 0.2 square millimeter to 1 square centimeter, to match with their needs in applications such as proximity sensing, light barriers, time of flight, vital signs monitoring and many others in the Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive and Consumer Electronic markets.



"We are very pleased to offer to our customers additional innovative IP in the field of light sensing," said Serguei Okhonin, Co-founder and CEO at ActLight. "The Stand-Alone Dynamic PhotoDiode complements our exisitng IP portfolio and represent the opportunity for our customers to stretch their market reach and augment their business opportunities with innovative solutions."



About ActLight SA



ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on the field of photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode. Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.



ActLight's patented technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) depth sensing, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on smartphones and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.



More info about ActLight available at http://www.act-light.com [http://www.act-light.com/]



Contact: Roberto Magnifico +41792108313 magnifico@act-light.com [mailto:magnifico@act-light.com] or info@act-light.com [mailto:info@act-light.com]



