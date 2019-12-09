Topseat Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Vs a Major European DIY Retailer

MUNICH, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topseat International, Inc. ("Topseat") today announced that it has prevailed in a patent infringement proceeding concerning certain types of toilet seats against German DIY retailer, Hornbach Baumarkt AG ("Hornbach").



Background Topseat owns various intellectual property rights in its toilet seats, including Topseat's patent EP3205497 protecting a laminar composite toilet lid and seat. Hornbach had offered toilet seats making use of this invention. Therefore, Topseat, represented by the German firm of patent attorneys and attorneys at law, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG in Munich, sued Hornbach for patent infringement in Germany. On June 21, 2019, the Mannheim District Court (case 7 O 122/18) confirmed infringement of Topseat's patent EP3205497 by Hornbach, and granted all the claims Topseat had raised, including damages and permanent injunctions. Hornbach initially appealed this decision, but withdrew the appeal in November 2019. With the withdrawal of Hornbach's appeal, the judgment of the Mannheim District Court has become final. Consequently, Hornbach is prohibited from offering, marketing and/or using the challenged toilet seats.



"The German court decision is a victory in our patent litigation directed at holding infringers accountable for using our valuable intellectual property rights without paying us," says David Wu, Managing Director of Topseat. "We seek to enforce our patent rights rigorously in EU countries where our innovations have been the key to our market success." It is thus expected that the court decision confirming infringement might have some influence on the market in the EU.



About Topseat Topseat is the world leader in toilet seats design, production and perfection, recognized internationally for its top quality and innovation. With over 200,000 sq. feet of manufacturing, warehousing, research and development, and office space across the globe, Topseat produces multimillion toilet seats annually, serving both Professional and DIY markets in Germany, France, UK, Italy, South Africa, the USA and beyond.



