Update on DSM Supervisory Board Composition

DSM proposes the appointment of a new Supervisory Board member and re-appointments of existing Supervisory Board members



HEERLEN, Netherlands, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces that for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 8 May 2020, the DSM Supervisory Board will nominate Mr. Thomas Leysen for appointment as a new Supervisory Board member. It also announces which Supervisory Board members will be nominated for reappointment.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



With the nomination of Mr. Leysen the Supervisory Board aims to further strengthen its profile in terms of international business experience, executive leadership and experience in making businesses more sustainable. Mr. Leysen will extend the Supervisory Board's knowledge and competence base with respect to knowledge of technology-based businesses, comprehensive portfolio changes and sustainable development.



Mr. Leysen (1960, Belgian national) was CEO of Umicore from 2000 to 2008. Under his leadership the company transformed itself into an innovation and technology driven group with sustainable business at its heart. In 2008, he became Umicore's Chairman of the Board. Mr. Leysen is the Chairman of KBC till its 2020 Annual General Meeting. He is also the Chairman of Mediahuis, the Belgian Corporate Governance Commission and the King Baudouin Foundation. He was a member of the Global Advisory Board of Toyota.



At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday 8 May 2020 the Supervisory Board will also nominate Mr. Rob Routs, Ms. Eileen Kennedy and Mr. Pradeep Pant for reappointment. Mrs. Victoria Haynes will not be available for re-election.



More information on the proposed (re)appointment(s) will be included in the Notes to the Agenda that will be published for the Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke DSM N.V. to be held on Wednesday 8 May 2020.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



PRN NLD



CONTACT: DSM Media Relations, Lieke de Jong, tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420, e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com. DSM Investor Relations, Dave Huizing, tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864, e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com



