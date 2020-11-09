Ascend announces global price increases for Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all its Vydyne(®) PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds.
The price increase takes effect Dec. 1, 2020, and includes the following price changes:
Materials
Geography Price Increase
Terms
---
Vydyne(R) PA66
polymers,
fibers and
compounds
North America
$440/MT -- As contracts allow
-- Non-contract business -
price determined on an
order-by-order basis
---
Vydyne(R) PA66
polymers,
fibers and
compounds
Asia
$440/MT
---
Vydyne(R) PA66
polymers,
fibers and
compounds
Europe
EUR400/MT
---
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.
About Ascend Performance Materials Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.
