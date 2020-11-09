HONOR Black Friday 2020 kicking off with Early-Bird Deals

HONOR this year joins the tides of Black Friday Deals and kicking off early offering alluring deals for trendy HONOR smartwatches, HONOR MagicBook Series and more at HIHONOR Store



SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering holiday seasons, global tech brand HONOR announce its "HONOR Black Friday 2020" promotion as of the brand to dip toe in the water. Not only adapting the tradition of offering huge discount on "Black Friday" per se, HONOR also kicks off early and offers first round of deals with popular products for early birds from today at HIHONOR Store. Appealing offers and bundles are now available on HIHONOR United Kingdom [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/index.html], HIHONOR France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/index.html], HIHONOR Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/index.html], HIHONOR Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/index.html], and HIHONOR Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/index.html].



HONOR Black Friday 2020 UK [http://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/black-friday-sales.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to £110 Sa



vings HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now £219.99 with £30 price drop and free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones. Both HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-magicbook-14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at £599.99 after claiming a £70 coupon, and come with free HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 France [https://www.hihonor.com/france/blackfriday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to EUR120 Savings HONOR 9X Lite [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-9x-lite?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR179.9 with a EUR20 price drop, and HONOR 9A [https://www.hihonor.com/france/product/honor-9a?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR129.9 with a EUR20 price drop.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/blackfriday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to EUR120 Savings HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-magicbook-14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB+256GB) is now at EUR529.9 after a EUR60 price drop. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR199.9 after a EUR50 price drop. HONOR Router 3 [https://www.hihonor.com/germany/product/honor-router-3?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR49.9.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 Italy [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/blackfriday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to EUR200 Savings HONOR Watch ES [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-watch-es?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR89.9 with a EUR10 price off . HONOR MagicBook 14 [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-magic-book14?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at EUR649.9 after redeeming a EUR100 coupon bundled with a free HONOR Router 3, and HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/italy/product/honor-magicbook-15?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at EUR649.9 with EUR50 coupon and bundled with a free HONOR Router 3.



HONOR Black Friday 2020 Spain [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/blackfriday.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] - Up to 55% OFF HONOR MagicBook Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magicbook-pro/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR](AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16GB+512GB) comes at EUR749.9 with two free gifts out of five options including HONOR Router 3 and HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones. HONOR MagicBook 15 [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-magicbook-15/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB+512GB) is now at EUR649.9 bundled with free HONOR Router 3. HONOR Watch GS Pro [https://www.hihonor.com/spain/product/honor-watch-gs-pro?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=black-friday&utm_term=PR] is now at EUR199.9.



What is more, the Night Flash Sales that is popular with customers will be continued in the store with surprising offers every night from 20:00 to 24:00. Up to £100 price off deals are provided on HIHONOR Store for different countries varies from days.



Over 1300 art works have been submitted from talents from 13 countries since the HONOR TALENTS Global Design Awards started this year, and have acquired over 1 trillion exposures globally on multiple distributions. Special thanks for all the efforts and supports to global talented artists, fashion journalists and events like Shanghai Fashion Week; and students from prestigious Universities including Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Polimoda Fashion School. HONOR will announce winners soon and their designs will be launched on HONOR Watch ES Watch Face Store reaching out to global customers.



