The International Zinc Association announces Lundin Mining's President, CEO, and Director, Marie Inkster, as the new IZA Chairperson

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Zinc Association (IZA) is pleased to announce Lundin Mining's President, CEO, and Director, Marie Inkster, as the new IZA Chairperson. Ms. Inkster was confirmed as the new Chairperson by IZA Board of Director's during its recent meeting.



Ms. Inkster expressed honor at being elected to the position and looked forward to supporting IZA in its work to build sustainable, long-term markets for zinc and helping to ensure license to operate for the industry.



"The IZA plays a crucial role in growing global demand for zinc and promoting its essentiality to human health, crop nutrition, sustainable development, and modern life. I hope that as Chair, I can help drive progress in all of these areas," she said.



IZA's Executive Director, Dr. Andrew Green, noted, "Marie Inkster has been an active supporter and participant on IZA's Executive Committee. Her leadership and experience will be a great resource for us, and I look forward to working with her on guiding IZA and the zinc industry with the opportunities and challenges ahead. I would also like to thank our previous Chair Rodrigo Daud, for his direction and support to IZA the past four years."



About Lundin Mining Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.



About IZA The IZA is a non-profit organization representing the global zinc industry. Its mission is to support and advance zinc products and markets through research, development, technology transfer and communication of the unique attributes that make zinc sustainable and essential for life. For additional information, please visit www.zinc.org [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2973812-1&h=983618651&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2973812-1%26h%3D4205445985%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.zinc.org%252F%26a%3Dwww.zinc.org&a=www.zinc.org].



