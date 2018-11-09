Shell Sponsors "Hyundai Motor Company Global Customer Experience Championship" and Hosts "Shell Gala Dinner" on November 7



SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 1st Hyundai Global Customer Experience Championship held from November 5 to 8, Shell being the exclusive sponsor to the event, hosted a "Shell Gala Dinner" at the Seoul Dragon City Hotel on November 7.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782294/Shell_Gala_Dinner___Winners_of_Shell_Awards.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782294/Shell_Gala_Dinner___Winners_of_Shell_Awards.jpg]



The 1st Hyundai Global Customer Experience Championship is a global event for Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) to congratulate and encourage the results and efforts of global employees of Hyundai and to share best practices from each nation. Attending this event were approximately 190 sales and service representatives who have superior results among the 60 nations where Hyundai has a presence. They participated in friendly contests on sales and services for over a total of 3 rounds. Shell is sponsoring this event as Hyundai Motor Company's global business partner.



Shell continued the festive atmosphere through the Shell Gala Dinner provided to congratulate the holding of the 1st Hyundai Global Customer Experience Championship. Ms. Lee Ming Seow, the Asian OEM General Manager of Global Key Accounts in Shell and Mr. Woongsik (Wayne) Oh, Director of Customer Experience Management Group launched the event by giving congratulatory remarks while each region's sales and service representatives were given the Shell Awards and a lucky draw conducted as well.



Ms. Seow from Shell Global Key Accounts said in her welcoming remarks that "Shell, through global collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company has topped the global list of lubricants supplier over the past 12 years. We host this gala dinner to congratulate Hyundai on holding the 1st Hyundai Global Customer Experience Championship as Hyundai's global business partner."



In addition, she also mentioned: "Owing to the efforts of the employees of Shell and Hyundai we garnered outstanding performance amid the uncertain market situation. We aim to step up our collaboration Hyundai through other ventures such as Future Mobility and New Energy Solutions "



Mr. Oh from Hyundai Motor Company said: "All the sales consultants and service advisors did a great job in the competition. Also, Hyundai has been endorsing Shell for the last 14 consecutive years. I would like to thank the consistent support and hope that this friendly relationship between Shell and Hyundai will continue under the global partnership."



Shell held the Shell Awards to encourage the efforts of the sales and service representatives and to enhance their collaboration. The Best Business Growth Award went to Hyundai Motor India Ltd, The Best Business Collaboration Award went to Beijing Hyundai Motor Company, and the Best Marketing Collaboration Award went to Hyundai Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.



Shell signed a Global Business Cooperation Agreement (GBCA) with Hyundai in 2005 and has been continuing a wide variety of global collaborations for 14 years including being the exclusively recommended lubricants supplier to Hyundai's aftermarket globally and becoming a strategic technical partner and co-sponsoring the Hyundai's World Rally Team since 2014.



Royal Dutch Shell plc



Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com [http://www.shell.com/].



