SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GVG Capital, the #1 ranked global private equity firm in digital transformation, today released Who Will Win Next Digital Race: startups, digital giants like Amazon or incumbents like Walmart, Tata, Lidl? [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603448-1&h=2831085875&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F35fbjLt&a=Who+Will+Win+Next+Digital+Race%3A+startups%2C+digital+giants+like+Amazon+or+incumbents+like+Walmart%2C+Tata%2C+Lidl%3F] based upon the world's largest digital transformation study spanning 5,000 companies across 100 countries.



The stakes could not be higher with room for 1 winner- digital giant- in each large market, e.g. Amazon in US retail or Tencent in Chinese media. 'Digital giants' are $100 billion+ companies that dominate their respective markets. $50 trillion in global consumer spending is anticipated to shift online by 2030--unleashing 40 new digital giants from 15 more countries like India and Germany in dozens of trillion-dollar markets from food to health.



Key insights:





-- The first digital race (1995-2020) produced 8 digital giants, including

7 of the world's 10 most valuable companies: 6 from US (Amazon, Apple,

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix), 2 from China (Alibaba, Tencent).

-- The next digital race (2020-2030) will produce 40 new digital giants

from 15 more countries: India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea,

France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, UK, Brazil, Mexico

and UAE in dozens of trillion-dollar markets: health, real estate, food,

retail, financial services, media, consumer products, transportation,

telecom, technology.

-- Incumbents have a window of opportunity because startups and digital

giants face structural challenges, governmental backlash, populist

resentment and investor skepticism.

-- To win the next digital race and build new digital giants, companies

must improve customer experience 10X, operate at founder-owner speed and

disrupt their markets with internet enabled innovation. Companies with

concentrated ownership--founder, family or private equity--have a

significant advantage.

"Our insights are shaped by twenty-five years of hands-on experience building 30 digital market leaders across four continents in more than a dozen sectors including retail, AI, logistics, financial services and food", according to Mr. Love Goel, Chairman and CEO of GVG and the report's author. Full report available at: https://bit.ly/35fbjLt [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2603448-1&h=4039770205&u=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F35fbjLt&a=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F35fbjLt].



