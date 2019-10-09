Brand new product "stone" launched by Hongji Bike at Eurobike for the European market

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurobike, held in Friedrichshafen, Germany, from Sept. 4 to 7, is the most influential bike exhibition in the world. At the event, Hongji Bike launched a new E-bike for the consumer market by the internal project name of "stone".



The "stone" is a small-wheel foldable Ebike. Eliminating all unnecessary decorations, Hongji adopted an extremely simplistic Bauhaus design style to ensure the high quality of appearance and product texture meanwhile reducing the weight. Keeping the most fundamental modules (less than 10 modules) allows the customer to upgrade or rebuild each and every module independently.



"Stone" adopted the two-wheel shaft-driven transmission system "Hi-Drive", which Hongji has developed and optimized for a quite long period of time. The system was also used and proved in "Flying Dragon" model, which won the Gold Award at 2019 China Cycle for Hongji. It has higher efficiency and is maintenance-free for lifetime. The battery is removable, providing a fuss-free and more flexible charging experience.



"Stone" frame uses a new alloy material and the molding technique only adopted in the manufacturing of auto and high-speed motors to ensure the light weight as well as the overall frame aesthetic and strength. This E-bike can be folded within 3 seconds. It requires minimal maintenance and even zero after-sales service in the promised time period.



Equipped with the intelligent APP, Hongji's "stone" E-bike, as an IOT equipment, is directly connected to the big data back end via the mobile phone. It can automatically adjust the power aid from the motor depending on the terrain conditions, providing a comfortable and relaxing journey even for a ride over 10 miles in distance.



"Stone" can accommodate both the cycling exercise purpose and commuting demands. Its target customer group includes the young urban workers and college students. Hongji plans to launch this product in Europe after Jan. 2020. And by doing so, Hongji will become a major player in the E-bike market in Europe.



As ex-cofounder of Mobike, Hongji Bike's founder and CEO, Mr. Xu Hongjun along with his team aims to be the most professional micro-mobility and intelligent transportation solution provider in the world.



Hongji Bike recently announced in Wuxi to launch a strategic shared electric scooter priced at $299. The solution has become a hot topic in the shared mobility field.



