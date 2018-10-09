Sitecore to Acquire Innovative Content Marketing Software Vendor Stylelabs

Addition of digital asset management and content operations expands Sitecore's capabilities across the digital marketing technology stack, helps marketers increase the impact of digital experiences



SAN FRANCISCO and BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore® [http://www.sitecore.com/], a global leader in digital experience management, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub® platform. Used by many of the world's largest and most recognizable brands, the Stylelabs platform centralizes the ability to define content strategy and easily create, manage, and publish marketing content across channels. Adding Stylelabs' platform to Sitecore allows marketing teams to own the entire content lifecycle and understand the impact of specific content assets on individual customers' behavior, empowering them to deliver transformative experiences throughout the customer journey.



Consumers today demand richer, more relevant and valuable interactions from businesses, and differentiated content is the centerpiece of delivering personalized customer experiences. Accomplishing this requires marketing teams to create content that matches each audience persona, for every channel, across all stages of the customer journey. However, only 18% of marketers feel their organization has the right technology in place to manage their content efforts(1).



The combined capabilities of Sitecore and Stylelabs solve this content crisis. By incorporating Stylelabs' digital asset management (DAM), marketing resource management (MRM), and product information management (PIM) applications, Sitecore Experience Cloud enables marketing departments to create and optimize the volume of assets needed to treat customers as individuals. In turn, businesses can provide the right information, products, and services right when the customer needs them, building engagement, trust and loyalty, and lifetime value.



"I am thrilled to welcome the entire Stylelabs team to the Sitecore family," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore. "Companies thrive by exceeding their customers' expectations. Together, Sitecore and Stylelabs will be the only company that can deliver functionality spanning the entire content lifecycle, from planning to publishing to delivering rich, relevant experiences tailored to customer needs. We're providing the best end-to-end digital marketing solution in the world to help CMOs and their teams realize the power of content as their most valuable asset to build life-long customer relationships."



"We are incredibly excited to join a company that shares our culture, product vision, and desire to help marketers overcome their biggest business obstacles," said Tim Pashuysen, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Stylelabs. "Leveraging each other's strengths promises our customers the opportunity to quickly and easily deliver high-performing marketing programs that provide even more intelligent, differentiated, and exciting customer experiences."



The Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub complements Sitecore's industry leading web content management, commerce, and digital experience platform capabilities with the same modern, .NET architecture, similar marketing strategies, and an overlapping client base of some of the world's most prominent brands. Upon closing of the transaction, Stylelabs' nearly 100 employees become part of Sitecore, including the entire Stylelabs leadership team.



"This is a great move for Sitecore and its customers," said Melissa Webster, VP content and digital media technologies at IDC. "With Stylelabs, Sitecore controls a much broader piece of the martech stack and can help marketing streamline the delivery of seamless, personalized experiences - with full insight into what content is best suited to each individual customer. That's the key to improving reach and engagement, converting customers, and maximizing lifetime customer value."



Sitecore's acquisition of Stylelabs is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in October 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed.



About Stylelabs



Stylelabs is a software company with 15 years of experience in the development of enterprise marketing technology for world brands, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods, media, retail, and agencies. The company was founded in 2001 by Tim Pashuysen (CSO) and Tom De Ridder (CTO).



The company's American subsidiary, Stylelabs Inc., was established in 2013.



Stylelabs' clients are located mainly in Europe and the United States.



The Stylelabs Marketing Content Hub® enables large companies to collate, organize, and publish their marketing content across a whole range of channels, including websites, e-commerce, and social media. Marketing Content Hub enables data to be enriched, edited, evaluated, and used in worldwide marketing campaigns. Everything is centralized in an easy-to-use portal site, giving marketing departments an invaluable tool for communicating faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost.



About Sitecore



Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM) empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel--before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.



(1) Content Marketing Institute's 2017 Content Management and Strategy Survey



