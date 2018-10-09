Park Place Technologies Acquires Houston-Based Global Service Provider Solid Systems CAD Services (SSCS)

Acquisition expands Park Place Technologies' scale and capabilities, strengthening its service offering for customers



CLEVELAND, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies announced today it has completed an acquisition of Solid Systems CAD Services (SSCS), the Houston-based global support provider of third-party maintenance services (TPM). This marks the ninth acquisition Park Place Technologies has made over the past 24 months. By acquiring SSCS and its regional offices in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Finland and Japan, Park Place Technologies will further distinguish itself within the industry for its service and customer care capabilities.



"As a veteran third-party maintenance provider, SSCS is well-respected for its exceptionally talented and tenured team, which includes leaders instrumental in the foundation of our industry," said Chris Adams, President and COO of Park Place Technologies. "SSCS has cultivated strong, long-term customer relationships as a result of its approach to service excellence and the ability to drive meaningful business value. SSCS' approach is admirable and closely aligns with how we engage with our customers."



The level of service SSCS has upheld reflects the expertise of its field engineers and steadfast commitment to its customers, which is one of the many parallels between SSCS and Park Place Technologies and will make for a seamless transition. Through this acquisition, Park Place Technologies will expand its scale within the TPM industry, resulting in added benefits for its global customers, which include an elevated level of service and operational support, greater resource availability and increased efficiencies.



"Our customers and employees have always served as a guide for our business. We have carefully and transparently created tailored solutions for our customers and have extended this level of attention and purpose to the establishment of our team," said Gahlen Carpenter, President, Co-Founder and Owner, SSCS. "The decision to be acquired by Park Place Technologies was an extremely thoughtful one and represented the best interests of our partners and employees. It's been an honor to be part of SSCS and this change brings great opportunity for our organization and customers as Park Place Technologies upholds the values and culture we have ingrained in our company."



With over 30-years of experience, SSCS has remained at the cutting edge of third-party maintenance by continuing to evolve its service offerings to meet the needs of its Fortune 500 customers. SSCS provides third-party maintenance and IT enterprise hardware support with a team whose average tenure at the company is 14 years. As a result of the acquisition, SSCS' customers will benefit from Park Place Technologies' expanded enterprise storage service capabilities and the company's award-winning proactive maintenance service, ParkView®, which expedites response and resolution time for hardware faults.



This is the third acquisition for Park Place Technologies in 2018, following that of Origina Technology Services and Axentel Technologies, which together significantly expanded Park Place Technologies' presence in Europe and Asia. These acquisitions represent Park Place Technologies' commitment to servicing the growing needs of its global customer base.



About Park Place Technologies Park Place Technologies is a leading provider of data center hardware maintenance and is committed to delivering superior service that exceeds customer expectations. Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides a post-warranty alternative to storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. With 24/7 access to a global contact center, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry leading and award-winning services such as ParkView, Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximize uptime.



Through its relentless pursuit for excellence, Park Place Technologies prides itself on offering exceptional customer experiences and operational advantages for businesses ranging from government, higher education, and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB and Fortune 500 companies.



With more than 13,000 customers, including all tier-one OEMs, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 35,000 data centers in more than 115 countries.



For more information, please visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com [http://www.parkplacetechnologies.com/]



About SSCS Since 1988, SSCS has provided third-party hardware maintenance and support to enterprise IT departments and data center leadership. As an alternative to OEM support, SSCS is a resource for cost reductions, offering value by extending usable equipment life and superior customer service. Headquartered in Houston, SSCS has grown into a multi-national company providing services to customers worldwide.



