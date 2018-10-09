CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections enables on-demand connectivity to cloud and data center environments across the globe

Portal or API access enables secure, self-provisioning of network connections



MONROE, Louisiana, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises need a secure, fast and easy way to connect their locations and data centers to cloud service providers to support their rapidly changing IT application and infrastructure demands. CenturyLink, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2257317-1&h=1380878602&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2257317-1%26h%3D3641248858%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fnews.centurylink.com%252F%26a%3DCenturyLink%252C%2BInc.&a=CenturyLink%2C+Inc.] today launched Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2257317-1&h=139981924&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2257317-1%26h%3D2775214235%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.centurylink.com%252Fbusiness%252Fdiscover%252Fdynamic-connections.html%26a%3DCloud%2BConnect%2BDynamic%2BConnections&a=Cloud+Connect+Dynamic+Connections], which provides enterprises with increased control over their networks and gives them the ability to easily self-provision connections on-demand through a secure portal or via API integration.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754295/Dynamic_Connections_Image_2018.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754295/Dynamic_Connections_Image_2018.jpg]



CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections enables real-time creation and deletion of private Ethernet connections to cloud service providers. Customers can now dynamically connect across hybrid cloud workloads including their private cloud and data center locations, as well as within a cloud provider such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is also included in the connectivity options.



"CenturyLink can now provide on-demand, real-time network connections between enterprise locations, public data centers and cloud service providers across the globe," said Paul Savill, senior vice president of core network and technology solutions at CenturyLink. "This also demonstrates how CenturyLink's global network and hybrid cloud management solutions make the cloud ecosystem easier for enterprises to leverage. Our on-net customers can now enjoy a network experience that matches their cloud experience--wherever they operate."



"Delivery of a traditional switched Ethernet circuit, from contract sign to turn up, averages close to 60 days for many carriers, making services such as CenturyLink's Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, which can turn up the same service in a matter of minutes, incredibly valuable," said Fedor Smith, president of Atlantic-ACM. "The on-demand environment enabled by cloud services will no longer be shackled by the time restraints of traditional network implementation or limited to inter-data center connectivity."



Key Facts:





-- CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections, part of the CenturyLink

Cloud Connect portfolio, is available across thousands of locations in

North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

-- CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections is available on AWS,

including AWS GovCloud (U.S.).

-- CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections is delivered over private

MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 connections across CenturyLink's redundant

global fiber network using CenturyLink's software defined networking

(SDN) technology.

-- As a private Layer 2 network, the connection is inherently secure and

minimizes exposure to external threats.

-- Billing works on a pay-as-you-go model. Every dynamic connection is on

an hourly rate with no long-term contract and no early termination

fees.(1)

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2257317-1&h=3745923229&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2257317-1%26h%3D4012682229%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.centurylink.com%252F%26a%3DCenturyLink&a=CenturyLink] is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.



(1) A CenturyLink master services agreement for network services with minimum term and early termination fees is required to gain access to Dynamic Connections.



