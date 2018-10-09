Globalegrow invited to share e-commerce insights on Lengow Day in Paris

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27(th) Sept, Globalegrow attended the 6(th) annual event Lengow Day in Paris, the no.1 European conference dedicated to e-commerce. Occupying a new space, the event brought networking opportunities, future trends in e-commerce and workshops offering advice and best practices. Globalegrow was invited, along with internet giants like Facebook and Google, to share insights into consumer behavior and Chinese e-commerce environment observations with 400 international retailers, specialist and key opinion leaders.



Get to know your future customers



Themed as "Get to know your future customers", the host held a retail panel with guests from Public Desire, HAWKERS, RENAULT and Globalegrow. Andy Liang, as the representative of Globalegrow, shared his understanding about changes of purchase behavior, particularly in China.



When e-commerce first started, consumers got an item in mind and then purchased it. Nowadays in China, consumers have a lot of purchase suggestions which are deeply integrated into their lives. Meanwhile, KOLs (Key Opinion Leader) are becoming a powerful e-commerce driver and is reshaping the entire Chinese social media environment. During the big shopping festival 11.11 Singles' Day, consumers watch live-streams from their favorite KOL, and they try to snatch coupons by crazily tapping on their phones. "In China, e-commerce is becoming a lifestyle. It becomes a game," Andy said.



"The Chinese consumers are very concerned about how their product got from another country to theirs. You need to tell the brand history, what qualification the founder has, what are the ingredients and the purpose behind, test results and rewards the brand has won. You need to paint the picture of credibility for the brand. Every piece of information you provide leads to a better conversion rate."



Local adaptation domestically and globally



After the official conference, Cifnews had an exclusive interview with Globalegrow about its market strategy in China and overseas countries.



In its import division, Globalegrow sources brands around the world and the range of products varies from cosmetics and skin care to mother and babies. "Our strategy is to obtain quality brands with unique selling points and a solid supply chain, which is very important to supply the Chinese population, giving them the niche that the Chinese are after," said Andy.



Regarding the export business, Globalegrow, likewise, is very much aware of the importance in local adaptation. "For example, in Turkey, we have local warehousing, local staff, customer service, and even a repair center," Andy. To better serve customers worldwide, local adaptation is becoming a crucial strategy inside Globalegrow.



About Globalegrow



Founded in 2007, Globalegrow is an international e-commerce powerhouse dedicated to reshaping a new retail-ecosystem that closes the gap between global trade and benefits consumers worldwide. After merging with Shanxi Baiyuan Trousers Co., Ltd (aka Global Top, SZ002640) in 2014, Globalegrow is listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange and marks the first cross-border e-commerce A-share stock in China. Now Globalegrow owns global fast fashion brand ZAFUL, e-commerce platform GearBest and others.



Website: www.globalegrow.com [http://www.globalegrow.com/]



