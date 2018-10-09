Sitecore Raises the Bar to Deliver the World's Most Powerful Platform for Personalized Experiences

New headless, machine learning, and analytics capabilities deliver unrivaled flexibility and ease-of-use for marketers and developers



ORLANDO, Florida, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore Symposium 2018 -- Sitecore® [http://www.sitecore.com/], the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced new capabilities in Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM), the end-to-end content, commerce, and personalization platform to help brands transform their digital experiences. The innovations unveiled with the Version 9.1 launch of Sitecore Experience Platform, including JavaScript Services (JSS), Sitecore Omni, and next-level machine learning capabilities in Sitecore Cortex(TM), extend the power of the industry's most versatile digital marketing platform to deliver the richest and most relevant digital experiences to customers.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg ]



In addition, Sitecore today also announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stylelabs, creator of the Marketing Content Hub® platform (see separate press release [https://www.sitecore.com/stylelabs-pr]). Adding the Stylelabs platform to Sitecore will allow marketing teams to own the entire content lifecycle and understand the impact of specific content assets on individual customers' behavior, empowering them to deliver transformative experiences throughout the customer journey.



"Sitecore is entirely focused on bringing power to marketers and developers so they can deliver the personalized customer experiences that are critical to differentiating their brands," said Mark Frost, CEO of Sitecore. "The continuous development of world-class solutions in Sitecore Experience Cloud and the addition of Stylelabs shows that we're building a marketing platform for today and for the future. We're delivering the most exciting opportunities in the industry for marketers and developers to build compelling personalized experiences that develop lifelong customer relationships."



During Sitecore Symposium, Sitecore detailed several new capabilities that enable marketers and developers to:





-- Unleash the power of the Sitecore platform without the need for .NET

expertise: Sitecore JSS [https://jss.sitecore.net/] releases the full

power of the Sitecore platform to millions of JavaScript developers with

a complete software development kit (SDK) that allows them to build

Sitecore-powered experiences using modern JavaScript UI libraries and

the popular React, Angular, and Vue.js frameworks. Front-end developers

now have a first-class interface that enables them to operate completely

disconnected from Sitecore and even get their projects started without a

Sitecore install.

-- Deliver no-compromise headless content applications with full

personalization capabilities: Sitecore Omni(TM) leverages Sitecore JSS

and a new universal tracker functionality to build headless applications

without sacrificing Sitecore's personalization, analytics, and A/B

testing features. Creative teams can build full-fledged experiences such

as websites or single page and progressive web applications, with

marketers maintaining full control over content, presentation, and

marketing features while developers have complete freedom to use any

development environment, operating system, and developer workflow.

-- Automate personalization with a customizable and extensible machine

learning engine: Sitecore Cortex brings the next level of machine

learning innovation to help marketers automate practical, high-value

personalization tasks. Sitecore Cortex-driven functionality now

automates the time-consuming creation of personalization rules and

content tagging, as well as segment discovery and the creation of new

offers to marketing personas. In addition, the Sitecore Cortex data

processing engine is fully customizable so customers and partners can

integrate their own specific machine learning engines, algorithms, and

platforms processors to suit their particular vertical use cases.

-- Simplify marketing campaign governance and delivery: With the scrutiny

of legislation such as GDPR, Sitecore Experience Platform 9.1 adds

several capabilities to help customers better govern their email

campaigns. Send limits allow companies to manage how often a given

individual can be mailed on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis; message

types classify vital emails such as order confirmations or password

reset confirmations; and self-service unsubscribe and category

preference management allow end-users to control the types of messages

they wish to receive. Sitecore also has enhanced campaign automation

capabilities with new templates, enrollment controls, and maintenance

tools that ease the lives of digital marketers as they build and execute

campaigns.

-- Craft content experiences with real-time insights on where content

generates value: Sitecore's next-generation web content editing user

experience, known as "Horizon," has been unlocked for all core editing

use cases. Horizon changes the way marketers design pages, with an

intuitive drag-and-drop interface, device-specific previews, and

analytics that provide real-time contextual insights as content is

created and published. The streamlined interface relieves productivity

constraints on content authors and editors and enables a truly

data-driven approach to experience development.

"The latest wave of innovation we've brought to market underscores our dedication to innovation and focus on empowering our customers with tools that enhance and scale their expertise," said Ryan Donovan, chief technology officer of Sitecore. "From machine learning to new interface technologies to the availability of multiple content development models, Sitecore's commitment is to help our customers solve a wide range of marketing challenges, boost productivity, and propels their business forward."



About Sitecore

Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud(TM) empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel--before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.



Contact

Matt Krebsbach

Sr. Director, Public & Analyst Relations at Sitecore

matt.krebsbach@sitecore.com [mailto:matt.krebsbach@sitecore.com]



Sitecore Media Relations

WE Communications

TeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com [mailto:TeamSitecore@we-worldwide.com]



Sitecore, Own the Experience, Sitecore Experience Cloud, Sitecore Cortex, and Sitecore Omni are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/334493/sitecore_logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.sitecore.net/ http://www.sitecore.com/



