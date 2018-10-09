Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Maker Roborock Expands into Europe

Roborock products are now available in Amazon stores across Europe



BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the design manufacturer behind the highly-rated Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, has continued to roll out great value-for-money robot vacuum cleaners over the past year, namely the flagship Roborock S5 in 2017 and more recently, Roborock's budget robot vacuum cleaner series Xiaowa.



Having forayed into the US Market in early 2018, Roborock's robot vacuum cleaners are now available for purchase on Amazon in Europe, notably UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This move aims to fulfil the huge demands for Roborock products in the Western Europe regions and is an integral part of Roborock's global expansion plan.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766132/Roborock_Xiaowa_Series.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766132/Roborock_Xiaowa_Series.jpg ]



Roborock Xiaowa Series: Your Ideal Budget Robot Vacuum Cleaner



Following Roborock's successful launch of its budget robot vacuum Xiaowa Lite in March 2018, Roborock has since rolled out two additional Xiaowa models - the Xiaowa & Xiaowa Plus, which both come with the Sweep & Mop function.



Roborock Xiaowa Highlights:



1. Sweeping & Mopping Sweeps and mops for cleaner floors. High-efficiency cleaning mode in Z-shape coverage. Even seepage to microfiber mop, equipped with a 140ml water tank, supports continuous wet mopping of 45-60 minutes.



2. 1800Pa Powerful Suction Utilizes high air flow brushless fan which delivers up to 1800Pa air pressure for better cleaning performance.



3. 2600mAh High-Capacity Battery A 2600mAh lithium ion battery allows for 1.5 hours running time. Supports auto-recharging and resumption function, resuming cleaning from right where it left off.



4. 640ml large dust box Large dust box reduces the need for frequent handling.



Roborock Xiaowa Plus



The Roborock Xiaowa Plus is an improved version of the Roborock Xiaowa in terms of suction power (2000Pa) and battery capacity (5200mAh). Roborock Xiaowa Plus comes in grey, breaking from the traditionally white color that the Roborock S5 and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner have.



Availability



Visit Roborock's Official Website [https://www.roborock.com/] for more information. Roborock Amazon UK Product Links: Roborock S5 - https://amzn.to/2vpTSXw [https://amzn.to/2vpTSXw] Roborock Xiaowa E20 - https://amzn.to/2OSuG4R [https://amzn.to/2OSuG4R] Roborock Xiaowa E25 - https://amzn.to/2vQYne9 [https://amzn.to/2vQYne9] Roborock Xiaowa Lite C10 - https://amzn.to/2v4boBa [https://amzn.to/2v4boBa]



About Roborock Roborock is a company invested by Xiaomi that specializes in the research, development and production of smart appliances. A member enterprise of the Xiaomi Ecological Chain, Roborock's products makes up an important part of the Xiaomi Smart Home Ecosystem, also known as Mijia.



CONTACT: Dan Cham, 86-13928468536



Web site: https://en.roborock.com/



