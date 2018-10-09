TEKLYNX Announces Release of Enterprise Labeling Solution TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0

Next-Gen Enterprise-Level Barcode Software Solution Features Intuitive End-User Enhancements to Drive Labeling Efficiency, Accuracy and Automation



AUCH, France, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced its launch of enterprise labeling software solution TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0. The enterprise label management software offers manufacturers of all sizes a centralized solution that encompasses label design, security and traceability, and print automation to support next-generation digital labeling transformation. The TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0 release includes access to the 2018 version of CODESOFT label design, SENTINEL print automation, and LABEL ARCHIVE label storage and traceability software.



"We're beyond proud to release TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0 to the marketplace because it represents the future of enterprise label management across industries," states TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. "It reflects our commitment to equip companies with a best-in-class labeling environment to help them label better today and well into the future."



TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0 product highlights include:





-- Easy to install, migrate, backup and maintain - the software autochecks

the ability to create and/or modify database structure and recognizes

previously installed databases

-- True reprint feature shows end users the exact data that was originally

printed and allows them to reprint a label with the original expiration

dates, pack dates, counters, and other vital information

-- Mobile printing app for iOS and Android allows end users to type in or

scan a value, return labels, and print from mobile devices

-- Multiple business logic driven webpages managed from one server - one

enterprise label management solution now serves the specific needs of

all internal and external business units

-- Dashboard feature helps end users identify key labeling statistics

including most active print users, busiest printers, and most commonly

labeled products

-- New metadata feature allows end users to pre-filter label templates by

system-generated metadata or user-generated tags to reduce number of

label templates, saving time and label storage space

-- Includes all 2018 CODESOFT, SENTINEL and LABEL ARCHIVE product

enhancements

-- Compatible with Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016

To request a demo of TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0, click here [https://www.teklynx.com/products/request-enterprise-demo?product=CENTRAL&utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=central_5_launch&utm_medium=PR]. Download the TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0 What's New [https://www.teklynx.com/-/media/Files/Misc/Whats_New_CENTRAL_5_en.ashx] fact sheet to learn more about the new features and benefits.



Today, manufacturers around the world throughout industries, such as consumer goods, pharmaceutical, medical device, chemical, automotive, aerospace and beyond, leverage TEKLYNX CENTRAL to label efficiently and accurately. Recent examples of success include:





-- Leading global medical device brand uses TEKLYNX CENTRAL CFR to improve

labeling efficiency, control and support for its global, multi-user

labeling environment, improving total production efficiency by 50% and

its ability to maintain compliance with the FDA's 21 CFR Part 11

-- Leading global clothing brand leverages TEKLYNX CENTRAL to centrally

manage labeling for its global, multi-facility operations and integrate

label data with ORACLE, SQL and MS Access simultaneously at print time

-- Leading global packaged foods brand uses TEKLYNX CENTRAL to centrally

manage labeling across manufacturing facilities and at third party cold

storage plants, including a data management tool that formalizes the

process of approving, previewing, tracking and publishing data and

labels to print

-- Leading North American food brand leveraged TEKLYNX CENTRAL to replace

hundreds of locally installed label designers and print engines with a

single, centralized labeling solution, reducing the time it takes to

make a print request from 40 to 4 seconds

-- Leading global aerospace equipment brand leverages TEKLYNX CENTRAL to

print labels via a centralized, web-based user interface, store and

track internal serial numbers and generate and control automated

nameplate and item unique identification (IUID) labels

About TEKLYNX International



TEKLYNX International is the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider. An industry innovator for over 30 years, TEKLYNX helps companies operate smoothly and efficiently by implementing labeling solutions that streamline operations while staying ahead of industry-specific compliance and emerging regulations. TEKLYNX is world-renowned for its customer service; offering flexible purchase options, unparalleled service and support, and a comprehensive product offering that grows with companies over time. With operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, Latin America, China and Singapore, more than 750,000 companies in over 120 countries look to TEKLYNX integrated software solutions for their standard of success. Learn more by visiting teklynx.com, LinkedIn, Twitter @Teklynx, and Facebook.com/TEKLYNXInternational or contact TEKLYNX in your region [https://www.teklynx.com/en-EMEA/about-us/global-locations].



CONTACT: Benoit Walczak, benoit_walczak@teklynx.fr



Web site: https://www.teklynx.com/



