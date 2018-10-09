Huawei Releases FabricInsight 2.0, Unveiling a New Mode for Proactive O&M in Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the upcoming HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei released the latest version of the data center network analyzer--FabricInsight [https://e.huawei.com/en/products/enterprise-networking/switches/data-analyzer/FabricInsight]. This industry-leading intelligent network monitoring and analysis platform makes it easy for customers to build intelligent operating systems for applications in data centers. The latest software version, FabricInsight 2.0, features telemetry, machine intelligence, and improved big data analytics capability, helping global customers unveil a new mode for proactive O&M in data centers, efficiently detect, locate, and predict risks in cloud data centers, and build highly stable data center networks.



Virtualization, cloudification, containerization, and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving the transformation of data centers. Enterprises are in urgent need of accelerating innovation, and improving flexibility, stability, and security in increasingly complex data centers.



Leon Wang, General Manager of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain, said: "As our customers turn to cloudification and 'AI Plus', they are exploring ways to implement intelligent O&M using big data, machine learning, and other technologies. Leveraging the network status dynamic baseline generated based on telemetry and machine learning, FabricInsight 2.0 supports brand-new automatic identification of typical faults and predictive maintenance, facilitating network O&M personnel in performing one-click fault analysis and location, as well as potential risk prediction. This indicates that Huawei Intent-Driven Network (IDN) has taken an important step forward."



The brand-new software version, FabricInsight 2.0, has been launched, and its new features are:





-- Automatic identification of typical faults and troubleshooting wizard:

FabricInsight 2.0 is preset with dozens of typical faults related to

service quality, network service, security compliance, and other

aspects. It provides an overview of currently active and historical

failures, and a new troubleshooting wizard. This implements automatic

identification of typical faults in seconds and one-click fault

diagnosis and troubleshooting.

-- Quick fault locating based on software and hardware: FabricInsight

coordinates with Huawei CloudEngine series switches to intelligently

preprocess data on the local device, facilitating data analysis. This

effectively improves the analyzer's overall performance and greatly

reduces the requirements for servers where FabricInsight is installed.

In addition, leveraging the device edge intelligence, FabricInsight is

capable of analyzing all packets and quickly locating faults in minutes.

-- Machine intelligence-based predictive maintenance: FabricInsight

provides enhanced AI-based O&M capabilities. It takes advantage of the

big data and machine learning algorithm to train network behavior

models, and establishes dynamic baselines for devices, queues, and

ports. In this way, FabricInsight can proactively detect exceptions,

predicting faults from the component level to network level. The latest

FabricInsight shifts from passive O&M to proactive O&M, enabling

networks to detect risks prior to services being affected and reducing

the network fault rate by up to 68%.

FabricInsight is one of the core components of Huawei CloudFabric cloud data center network solution. The latest version, FabricInsight 2.0, makes improvements to rapid and proactive fault identification, analysis performance, and risk prediction, taking the lead in intelligent O&M of data center networks. As one of the leaders in cloud data center network, Huawei CloudFabric solution has been successfully put into commercial use in more than 6,400 enterprises worldwide, helping customers in finance, Internet, carrier, and other industries to implement digital twin-based innovative services and enabling data centers to become business value creation centers.



For more information, visit Huawei FabricInsight [https://e.huawei.com/en/products/enterprise-networking/switches/data-analyzer/FabricInsight].



HUAWEI CONNECT 2018 - "Activate Intelligence" - will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center and Expo Center from October 10 to 12.



This year's HUAWEI CONNECT conference is designed to help all businesses and organizations step over the threshold and stake their claim in the intelligent world. You will be joined by the best minds in the industry - including global ICT leaders, industry experts, and ecosystem partners - to chart the way forward and explore new opportunities.



https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner [https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/huaweiconnect2018?ic_medium=hwdc&ic_source=corp_banner_allwayson&source=corp_banner]



