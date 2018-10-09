Whale Cloud launches its new brand and plans to invest one billion yuan into technology research over the next three years

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd ("Whale Cloud") launched its new brand, logo, and strategy in the West Lake Expo Museum in Hangzhou. Whale Cloud executives, global partners, media, and experts from the industry were all present to witness this important event.



A world-leading data intelligence company, Whale Cloud was founded in 2003 as the largest subsidiary of ZTE and has been involved in telecom data processing and ICT domains for 15 years. In early 2018, it became a strategic partner of Alibaba Cloud. Today, Whale Cloud provides digital transformation technologies and services for telecom operators, governments, and enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions in the world.



"The center of the digital economy is data, and we believe we will outperform our competitors if we possess powerful data computing capabilities. The whale is a symbol of power and wisdom. Naming our company Whale Cloud reflects our mission of exploring unlimited data values," said Bao Zhongjun, CEO of Whale Cloud.



The slogan "Data intelligence creates unlimited possibilities" shows the company's unique position.



Reflecting on what it calls a unique position in the market, Zhou Yong, VP of Whale Cloud, added: "We are the only company with experience in delivering digital services to not only the telco industry, but in government and other industries. With the Alibaba partnership, we now have the infrastructure to leverage Alibaba Cloud technologies and our telco capabilities to expand our business from ICT to vertical industries."



Mr. Yang Ming, VP of Whale Cloud, shared the company's "321" strategy, which explains Whale Cloud's future initiatives to build its strengths in "3" areas, namely, technology, business model, and basic research, and focus on "2" prioritized market segments (enterprise and city) in digital transformation to serve "1" ultimate goal of creating value for their customers.



Whale Cloud has earmarked 1 billion yuan ($145.3 million) over the next three years for research into its core technologies. It also plans to launch an AI lab, a city brain research institute, and a cloud computing application development program to ensure continuous innovation and quick implementation of new technologies and products.



