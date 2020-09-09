Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass(TM) Solutions Available in AWS Marketplace

Appian's low-code COVID-19 solutions help corporate and higher education leaders ensure safe returns to the workplace and campus



MCLEAN, Virginia, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian announced that its COVID-19 Workforce Safety and CampusPass solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2907923-1&h=1692153668&u=https%3A%2F%2Faws.amazon.com%2Fmarketplace%2Fseller-profile%3Fid%3D94a5a278-5f8c-4a9e-82e4-d3f0dd2ecbfe&a=AWS+Marketplace]. Both solutions, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2907923-1&h=2887717579&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fplatform%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Dlca-2h-2020&a=Low-code+Automation+Platform], are designed to quickly and safely coordinate the on-site return of the entire workforce and academic communities. Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass can each be available for deployment in a matter of hours on Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. The availability of the Appian solutions in AWS Marketplace builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies.



Organizational leaders are struggling to enact programs and protocols to ensure the health and safety of their returning communities. Simultaneously, they must protect personal data and meet evolving national and regional compliance requirements. Organizations need software to rapidly collect extensive health and contact-tracing data in a secure manner, and to react swiftly and intelligently to that data.



Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass are holistic solutions that are designed to centralize and automate all the key components needed for safe on-site returns. This includes:





-- An integrated and seamless experience to process health screenings,

return-to-site authorizations, contact tracing, isolation processing,

and COVID-19 testing results

-- The deployment speed needed to be up-and-running in a matter of days,

and the flexibility for easy changes via a user interface without IT

intervention

-- The data protection and security of Appian's HIPAA-compliant and

HiTRUST-certified cloud, and enabling GDPR and FERPA compliance

"Organizations must use software in bringing their communities back to work and school," said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian. "Listing our solutions in AWS Marketplace makes them even more accessible to the companies, colleges, and universities that need them right now."



For more information on Appian's COVID-19 solutions, visit https://www.appian.com/workforce-safety/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2907923-1&h=885959510&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fworkforce-safety%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Dlca-2h-2020&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fworkforce-safety%2F] and https://www.appian.com/campuspass/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2907923-1&h=2445588870&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fcampuspass%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Dlca-2h-2020&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2Fcampuspass%2F].



To find the Appian solutions in AWS Marketplace, go to https://ap.pn/3hDgoDi [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2907923-1&h=2390092544&u=https%3A%2F%2Fap.pn%2F3hDgoDi&a=https%3A%2F%2Fap.pn%2F3hDgoDi].



About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2907923-1&h=1216605945&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.appian.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dreferral%26utm_medium%3Dpress-release%26utm_campaign%3Dlca-2h-2020&a=www.appian.com].



