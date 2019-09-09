Sirius Group (Nasdaq: SG) Bolsters Global Accident & Health Business With New Head Of Life Reinsurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Florian Boecker in the newly created role of Head of Life Reinsurance, a natural extension of Sirius Group's existing Global Accident & Health ("A&H") business. Mr. Boecker will be based in Zurich and report to Stuart Liddell, Global Head of Life, Accident and Health. Mr. Boecker has over two decades of experience as an actuary and manager within the Life Reinsurance area, and specializes in Group life business with a short duration liability profile.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/435108/Sirius_Group_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/435108/Sirius_Group_Logo.jpg ]



"We are thrilled to add a dedicated life reinsurance expert to our team," said Liddell. "Sirius has long been a successful niche player in the short duration life reinsurance sector. Florian is a seasoned and dedicated life reinsurance professional, and I am confident he will help us elevate this part of our business to the next level."



"Our diversified Global A&H segment has produced nice, steady, profitable growth across a broad range of classes," added Monica Cramér Manhem, President of Global Reinsurance for Sirius Group. "With Florian, we are excited to bring on board a high caliber leader whose business focus is complementary to our existing A&H offerings."



About Sirius Group



Sirius Group, with $2.7 billion of GAAP capital and roots dating back to 1945, is a global multi-line (re)insurer headquartered in Bermuda with a unique global branch network, including offices in Stockholm, New York and London. Sirius Group's success over the years has come from working with honest, capable partners. Sirius Group provides a fully diversified set of tailored risk products to clients in 150 countries, including health and travel products to consumers through its two managing general underwriters, ArmadaGlobal and International Medical Group. Sirius Group has been publicly traded since November 2018. You can learn more by visiting www.siriusgroup.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2573793-1&h=3614153233&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.siriusgroup.com%2F&a=www.siriusgroup.com].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/435108/Sirius_Group_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2573793-1&h=1705157898&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F435108%2FSirius_Group_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F435108%2FSirius_Group_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Sirius Group, Matthew Kirk, Investor Relations, investor.relations@siriusgroup.com, (212) 312-2525



