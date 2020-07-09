Hublot Launches the Big Bang Millennial Pink

NYON, Switzerland, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ever-changing world, Hublot stays true to its philosophy of being first, unique, different: unveiling a new Big Bang, christened Millennial Pink, designed in collaboration with Garage Italia and Lapo Elkann. A new approach to timekeeping, one which looks to the future, setting trends. More than a watch, it is a state of mind. Gender Neutral.



"At Hublot, we are particularly proud of the Art of Fusion. But the list of things we cherish also includes the ability to innovate, to change, to be different, and, of course, our watchmaking expertise. This Big Bang Millennial Pink that we have created with Lapo Elkann from Garage Italia sits perfectly within this pioneering vision. Our expertise in materials technology has enabled us to create a unique colour for this watch, Millennial Pink, symbolic of the world available to us, in its constant state of flux." - Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of HUBLOT



"At Garage Italia, we want to be part of a world where the character of every person is defined by their love of life and their inclusivity, rather than by their power or their superiority. More than simply a product, we want to create something which represents a positive change." - Lapo Elkann, FOUNDER & CREATIVE CHAIRMAN of GARAGE ITALIA



For some, it is powder pink or pastel; for others, a subtle blend of beige and salmon, apricot and grapefruit. Intriguing and undefinable, Millennial Pink takes its place today as a pink which is not in the exclusive realm of women, nor that of men, but truly a symbol of a completely new generation. This special hue marks a seismic shift which will change the status quo: established traditional values are being reconsidered through a lens of positivity. Pink - this pink - expresses a gentle, inclusive and confident approach to life. A fresh, young vision, full of substance, which redefines style.



Its 42-mm case sets the tone: made from modern, lightweight aluminium, a unisex and monochrome material, anodised, satin-finished and through-tinted millennial pink. This technical feat has been made possible thanks to research undertaken by Hublot's engineers. This highly specific colour is obtained by anodisation, a process which both protects and decorates a part, and which has the advantage of giving the case and its components the desired pastel shade combined with remarkable resistance to scratches and impacts. Its proportions ensure it sits perfectly on any wrist. Gender Neutral. The Unico chronograph manufacture movement, boasting a 72-hour power reserve, has a chronograph mechanism on the dial side and a column wheel.



The highly versatile Big Bang Millennial Pink is supplied with two straps, easily interchangeable thanks to Hublot's exclusive patented One Click system.



Disruptive, creating new codes for traditional luxury, the Big Bang Millennial Pink produced in collaboration with Garage Italia will only be available in a very exclusive limited edition of 200 pieces.



