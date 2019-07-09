Franck Cohen, Former SAP President, Joins the Board of Antuit, a Goldman Sachs-backed AI Solutions Company

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antuit, a Goldman Sachs-backed AI solutions company, announced the appointment of Franck Cohen, a pioneer in cloud enterprise software, to Antuit's Board of Directors. He recently served as President of Digital Core & Industry Solutions for SAP. As the leader in AI-powered solutions in the cloud for Retail, Consumer Goods, and Manufacturing companies, Antuit delivers outsized business results in Forecasting, Supply Chain, Pricing, Promotions, and Personalization.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943905/Antuit___Franck_Cohen.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943905/Antuit___Franck_Cohen.jpg]



Cohen is a global leader in using the cloud to transform ERP, known for taking radical approaches to business processes. He is an innovative Enterprise software executive with over 30 years of global experience. While at SAP, Cohen was President of EMEA for seven years and led the Digital Core Lab the last three years, responsible for developing all of the company's ERP and industry verticals.



Cohen joins other highly esteemed executives on Antuit's Board including Kumar Mahadeva, the Founder and former CEO of Cognizant Technologies. Kumar commented, "Having been part of Antuit since their early days, I've witnessed their hyper growth by delivering business results, at scale, with AI. With Franck joining our board, his expertise in building enterprise cloud and AI solutions will help Antuit extend their leadership position."



"We are excited to have Franck Cohen join our Board. His deep expertise in Cloud and Digital Solutions will further empower Antuit's mission of being the leading AI company. Franck shares our vision of where the industry is going, and how AI injected into core business processes drives real digital transformation," said Craig Silverman, Group CEO for Antuit.



Cohen held multiple leadership positions at SAP, focusing on cloud and machine learning business applications. "To differentiate from the competition, companies are betting on AI and cloud to create customer value and deliver significant results to their bottom line. Antuit has cracked that code to uniquely inject intelligence into key business processes, at scale. There is significant potential for Antuit to grow, and I am excited to join the company's Board," says Franck Cohen.



Cohen also serves on the SUSE Advisory Board and is frequently interviewed as an ERP, artificial intelligence and machine learning industry leader and expert. He started his career successfully launching an ERP reseller business in France. Cohen later joined Intentia, a Swedish ERP company. He studied mathematics and electronic engineering at Tel Aviv University.



Antuit is the leader in AI-powered solutions for Retail, Consumer Goods, and Manufacturing companies with a proven track record for delivering outsized business results. Our AI solutions improve accuracy for demand planning, S&OP, DSD fulfillment, trade promotion, retail lifecycle pricing, and personalization. Antuit's executives, comprised of industry leaders from Accenture, IBM, and SAS, and our team of Ph.D.'s, data scientists, technologists, and domain experts, are passionate about delivering value to our clients. Antuit is funded by Goldman Sachs and Zodius Capital. To learn more, visit www.antuit.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2518443-1&h=2601889716&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.antuit.com%2F&a=www.antuit.com].



Antuit Contact: Mary Pitzer Tel: +1-214-618-0939



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/429190/Antuit_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/429190/Antuit_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943905/Antuit___Franck_Cohen.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2518443-1&h=2570664048&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F943905%2FAntuit___Franck_Cohen.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F943905%2FAntuit___Franck_Cohen.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/429190/Antuit_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2518443-1&h=3905190962&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F429190%2FAntuit_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F429190%2FAntuit_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.antuit.com/



