GCW Global Customised Wealth Announces Two New Appointments: Chief Financial Officer and Senior Adviser

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth [http://www.gcwpartners.com/], the global investment management firm, announced two new senior company officials have joined the firm, Chief Financial Officer Mandeep Panesar and Senior Adviser, Svetlana Bryzgalova. Mr. Panesar will oversee all aspects of finance, accounting and reporting for client accounts and for the firm. Professor Bryzgalova will work with the investment team to apply advanced techniques in empirical finance to investment selection, asset allocation and portfolio construction, as well as advise on risk analysis and valuation issues.



GCW, which now has personnel in London, San Francisco and New York, works with international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.



David Bizer, Managing Partner at GCW, commented, "We are excited to enhance our senior leadership team here in London with such leading experts in their fields. Mr. Panesar and Professor Bryzgalova have outstanding experience that enhances our ability to deliver exceptional investment services to our clients."



Prior to joining GCW, Mr. Panesar served at private equity firm Lion Capital where he was Head of Fund Reporting, and prior to that, Financial Controller. Previously, Mandeep was Fund Accountant at Coller Capital, an investment firm specializing in private equity secondaries, and a member of the Audit and Corporate Tax teams at Baker Tilly, Chartered Accountants. He holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from Royal Holloway, University of London, is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.



"I feel fortunate for this opportunity to work with an extremely talented team at GCW that is dedicated to delivering such an innovative value proposition to clients," said Panesar.



Professor Bryzgalova is an Assistant Professor of Finance at London Business School. Her research focuses on the quantitative aspects of empirical asset pricing, and applies advanced techniques developed in econometrics, machine learning, computer science and data science fields to improve the understanding of financial markets. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from London School of Economics in 2015, and was Assistant Professor of Finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business before returning to London in 2018.



Professor Bryzgalova added, "I am thrilled to be able to contribute my research on markets to the problem-solving culture at GCW, a firm that shares my passion that the careful study of finance is a continuous improvement project."



About GCW Global Customised Wealth



GCW Global Customised Wealth [http://www.gcwpartners.com/] provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive investment management solutions. GCW constructs customised portfolios tailored to each client's objectives and needs, taking into consideration all assets and liabilities (including those not managed by GCW), and overlaying optimal currency exposure to correspond with the global lives our clients lead. GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with international clients, invests globally and is headquartered in London with teams in London, New York and the San Francisco area.



