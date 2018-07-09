Media Recognizes Honor's Ground-Breaking GPU Turbo Technology

International publications impressed by the improvements in graphic processing efficiency enabled by GPU Turbo



HONG KONG, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the trendsetting, young smartphone e-brand, recently introduced GPU Turbo, a revolutionary graphics processing acceleration technology in Beijing. The ground-breaking technology received recognition from a range of global media outlets, who were impressed with GPU Turbo's capability to boost performance and its energy consumption efficiency.



"Better graphics performance usually comes at the expense of battery life, but not anymore. GPU Turbo delivers dramatically better gaming performance while also reducing power consumption," said Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor. "We're honored that our innovation has been so well-received by reviewers and journalists around the world."



GPU Turbo is a hardware-software integrated graphics processing acceleration technology. It reconstructs the traditional graphics processing framework at a lower-layer system, greatly enhancing the user experience. The technology improves graphics processing efficiency by 60% while reducing SoC (System on Chip) energy consumption by 30%, upending the traditional trade-offs between smartphone performance and energy consumption. GPU Turbo will particularly benefit users who play mobile games that demand high graphics processing efficiency, enhancing performance and optimizing users' gaming experience dramatically.



This new innovation by Honor received praise from global business and technology media. South China Morning Post [http://www.scmp.com/tech/china-tech/article/2149514/huawei-makes-play-mobile-gamers-turbocharged-technology-beats-all], an influential business newspaper based in Hong Kong, highlighted that "Huawei (Honor) makes play for mobile gamers with 'turbocharged' technology that beats all Android competitors, as well as Apple." Android Authority [https://www.androidauthority.com/honor-gpu-turbo-gaming-technology-873160/], a US-based top-tier international technology news site, was similarly impressed, "Game longer, better with Honor's new GPU Turbo tech." T3 [https://www.t3.com/news/new-honor-play-is-gunning-for-razer-phones-mobile-gaming-crown], a top-tier technology media outlet based in the UK, said, "Honor's new 'GPU Turbo' tech to offer enhanced mobile gaming performance." Tech Radar [https://www.techradar.com/news/honor-will-roll-out-a-gpu-turbo-update-to-enhance-gaming-on-several-of-its-phones], the largest UK-based consumer technology news site, featured, "That's (GPU Turbo) certainly an impressive feat." Gizmo China [https://www.gizmochina.com/2018/06/06/honor-announces-gpu-turbo-a-turbocharger-for-your-smartphone-graphics/], a famous technical blog, also highlighted that "A revolutionary technology called GPU Turbo that'll change the way we look at smartphone graphics."



About Honor



Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.



