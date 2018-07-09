DERMALOG Revolutionizes Multi-biometrics With Real-time Recognition

HAMBURG, Germany, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



With its Automatic Biometric Identification System, the Hamburg-based company DERMALOG provides the next level of secure identification. It compares multiple biometric features simultaneously and sets new records in matching speed.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715908/DERMALOG_ABIS.jpg )



Biometric identification methods already exist in many areas of daily life, whether for passport control at the airport or for unlocking mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. However, often only one biometric feature - either fingerprint or face - is checked. Solutions that match multiple features are much more secure and more accurate. DERMALOG provides such a solution with its Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS).



To identify a person, DERMALOG ABIS combines the matching of fingerprints and faces. For even more accuracy, the system can also check the eyes, or more precisely, the irises. Beside its multi-modal capabilities, also the speed of DERMALOGs ABIS is outstanding: It can compare up to 3.6 billion fingerprints, over 1 billion faces and 25 million eyes per second. DERMALOG's high-speed ABIS is the first system to enable real-time biometric recognition when matching large databases. SGS-TUEV Saar recently confirmed the system's speed records.



"With DERMALOG ABIS we position ourselves once again as an innovation leader and provide the next level of secure identification," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull. The system is already in use worldwide, for example, in banking, border controls and issuing official documents such as ID cards, passports and driver's licenses.



For further information about DERMALOG's products and solutions, visit http://www.dermalog.com.







Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

Sven Bockler

Press Relations

Mittelweg 120

20148 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (40).413227-0

Fax: +49 (40).413227-89

Mail: info@dermalog.com













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715908/DERMALOG_ABIS.jpg









