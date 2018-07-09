Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

DERMALOG Revolutionizes Multi-biometrics With Real-time Recognition

maandag 9 juli 2018 15:57 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

HAMBURG, Germany, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With its Automatic Biometric Identification System, the Hamburg-based company DERMALOG provides the next level of secure identification. It compares multiple biometric features simultaneously and sets new records in matching speed.  

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715908/DERMALOG_ABIS.jpg )

Biometric identification methods already exist in many areas of daily life, whether for passport control at the airport or for unlocking mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. However, often only one biometric feature - either fingerprint or face - is checked. Solutions that match multiple features are much more secure and more accurate. DERMALOG provides such a solution with its Automatic Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

To identify a person, DERMALOG ABIS combines the matching of fingerprints and faces. For even more accuracy, the system can also check the eyes, or more precisely, the irises. Beside its multi-modal capabilities, also the speed of DERMALOGs ABIS is outstanding: It can compare up to 3.6 billion fingerprints, over 1 billion faces and 25 million eyes per second. DERMALOG's high-speed ABIS is the first system to enable real-time biometric recognition when matching large databases. SGS-TUEV Saar recently confirmed the system's speed records.

"With DERMALOG ABIS we position ourselves once again as an innovation leader and provide the next level of secure identification," says DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull. The system is already in use worldwide, for example, in banking, border controls and issuing official documents such as ID cards, passports and driver's licenses.

For further information about DERMALOG's products and solutions, visit http://www.dermalog.com.



Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Bockler
Press Relations
Mittelweg 120
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (40).413227-0
Fax: +49 (40).413227-89
Mail: info@dermalog.com


 



Photo:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715908/DERMALOG_ABIS.jpg




PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234