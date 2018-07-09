North Pole Engineering Acquires the Wahoo GEM Product Line

North Pole Engineering acquires Wahoo GEM product line to expand its IoT product portfolio



MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Engineering (NPE), expert in connected fitness and IoT technologies today, announces the acquisition of Wahoo's GEM product line. GEM is a Bluetooth and ANT+ OEM module built to integrate with fitness equipment like treadmills, stair climbers, rowers, exercise bikes, and ellipticals for sharing exercise data with smart phones, tablets and leaderboard systems for group workouts.



North Pole Engineering will be acquiring the assets and intellectual property related to the GEM products from Wahoo allowing it to support the needs of existing GEM customers and provide a foundation for future offerings focused on fitness and non-fitness applications.



"We have had a lot of success with our GEM over the past three years, but our consumer business has grown even faster due to the success of our Elemnt, Elemnt Bolt, and KICKR bike trainers," said Chip Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Wahoo Fitness. "This divestiture will allow us to focus our resources and investments on products for our core cyclist, runner, and triathlete customers."



"We are excited to add the GEM product line to our portfolio and it aligns well with IoT product strategy," said Rick Gibbs, President of North Pole Engineering. "We look forward to serving existing GEM customers with their product needs as well as expanding the GEM capabilities to support other applications within and outside the fitness equipment industry."



About North Pole Engineering North Pole Engineering is an Internet of Things product and engineering services company. NPE specializes in providing sensors and enabling technologies for sensor-based products and systems to move data to the Internet for enhancing operations to a wide range of vertical markets including sports, fitness, and wellness. Learn more about NPE's GEM Bluetooth/ANT+ Modules, products and engineering services at www.npe-inc.com [http://www.npe-inc.com/].



About Wahoo Fitness Wahoo Fitness has created an ecosystem of sensors and devices for runners, cyclists and fitness enthusiasts. Wahoo's award-winning line of Bluetooth Smart products include the KICKR, KICKR SNAP indoor bike trainers, the ELEMNT, ELEMNT BOLT, ELEMNT MINI smart bike computers, the world's first smartphone connected bike computers, and the TICKR family of chest-based wearables. Learn more about Wahoo's products at www.wahoofitness.com [http://www.wahoofitness.com/].



