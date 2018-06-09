Young Participants of the Football for Friendship Programme From 211 Countries and Regions Arrived to Moscow

MOSCOW, June 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The final events of the Sixth Season of the Gazprom International Children's social programme Football for Friendship have started in Moscow. 1500 children and adults arrived to the capital of Russia to participate in the global project. This year Football for Friendship united 211 countries and regions of the world. The programme is supported by FIFA, UEFA, the UN, heads of the national football federations, as well as by the representatives of the government institutions. Over 300 journalists of the leading international media will arrive to Moscow for covering the final events of the programme.



During the next several days the Young Ambassadors of the key universal values of the programme - friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honour will be involved in a highly topical educational agenda. Thus, within the framework of the three-day International Friendship Camp the sports trainings and practical master classes with the football world stars and professional coaches will be organized for the Young Players, Young Journalists and Young Trainers of the programme. Within the social section of the educational agenda, the children will be addressed by the public figures, representatives of the funds for protection of the nature, the journalists of the leading Russian and foreign media will share their experience with the young talents of the Football for Friendship International Children's Press сenter. All the young participants will attend the classes of the Nine Values School which was estimated by the UN as the unique educational programme as well as participate in the Olympic lesson and the International Children`s Ecological Forum.



On June 12, at the end of the trainings, the 32 International Teams of Friendship, named after rare and extinct animals, will meet in the field in the framework of the 2018 Football for Friendship World Championship. The International Football for Friendship Children's Forum that will be held in Moskvarium - a unique complex which is the largest roofed oceanarium of Europe will become the culmination of the final events of the programme. Young Ambassadors of the Football for Friendship will attend the main world football event of 2018 - an opening match of the FIFA World Cup Russia.







