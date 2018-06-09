InfoComm 2018 Sets New Records for Size, Attendance in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association lowered the curtain on its first InfoComm show in North America as AVIXA(TM). The event kicked off with a record-setting TIDE conference and concluded with a trade show exhibition that attracted nearly 43,000 registered attendees, 10 percent more than the last time InfoComm was held in Las Vegas, in 2016.



"It was another fantastic week for a show and an industry that never stops innovating," said Jason McGraw, CTS®, CAE, Senior Vice President of Expositions, AVIXA. "We continue to develop new offerings that celebrate and explore in-depth the many facets of technology experiences. Our exhibitors took the lead with solutions that continue to push the envelope of what AV can deliver, and our many subject-matter experts and thought leaders contributed to a program that gave all attendees the opportunity to think differently about the role audiovisual technology plays in people's lives."



InfoComm 2018 visitors hailed from all 50 United States and 108 countries; 20 percent of attendees were from outside the U.S. The show's 964 exhibitors anchored a massive expo that spanned 550,000 net square feet of exhibits, demo rooms, and special events space, making it the biggest InfoComm ever. And in a sign of enthusiastic support from InfoComm exhibitors, 94 percent of this year's exhibit space was rebooked for InfoComm 2019, a new record.



"In its third edition, TIDE [Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience.] drew its largest crowd to consider ways of applying human-centered design to AV solutions," McGraw said. "New programs such as Design Thinking for AV and Integrated Life Day were well received, and the C2 Experience on our show floor had participants collaborating in ways they'd never imagined."



Emerging Trends Day, held in association with the IMCCA, attracted more than 600 attendees before the InfoComm show opened to explore everything from the digital workplace and smart buildings to global brands in the pro-AV market, the latter session presented by Steve Koenig, Vice President of Research at the Consumer Technology Association.



"The engagement of InfoComm attendees in our new and evolving content offerings has been very gratifying," said AVIXA CEO David Labuskes, CTS®, CAE, RCDD. "Technology moves so quickly, it's important to try and think differently and innovate in new ways, namely by focusing on the experiences of AV customers."



Other notable news from InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas:





-- 540 attendees took part in AVIXA's three-day training sessions before

the show opened -- a new InfoComm record.

-- 188 professionals passed a Certified Technology Specialist(TM) (CTS)

exam at InfoComm 2018, bringing the total number of CTS holders to

11,901.

-- 3,114 attendees registered for AVIXA's Seminar & Workshop Package at

InfoComm 2018, nearly 20 percent more than the last time the show was

held in Las Vegas.

"AVIXA thanks all the exhibitors, attendees, and media who made InfoComm 2018 a success," Labuskes said. "I hope that nothing that happened this week in Vegas stays in Vegas. I encourage all our attendees to take home what they learned and experienced and share it with their colleagues and customers. It's a great and important time to be in AV, connecting people and changing the way they experience the world around them."



InfoComm ranked No. 30 in the 2017 Trade Show News Network list of Top Trade Shows, and was recently named one of the fastest growing trade shows by Trade Show Executive based on attendance.



InfoComm 2018 was sponsored by Presenting Show Partner Samsung, Strategic Show Partners Blackmagic Design and Crestron, and Supporting Show Partners LG and Lifesize.



InfoComm 2019 will be held June 8-14, 2019, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.



Photo: InfoComm 2018 Show Opens [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2156171-1&h=2868396866&u=https%3A%2F%2Favixa.azureedge.net%2Fportal%2Fimages%2Fdefault-source%2FInfoComm-2018%2Fic18-ribbon-cutting.jpg%3Fsfvrsn%3D7702d109_2&a=InfoComm+2018+Show+Opens]



About InfoComm



InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro-AV industry. It is part of a global alliance of trade shows, produced by AVIXA and its partners, including Integrated Systems Europe, InfoComm China Beijing, InfoComm China Chengdu, InfoComm India, InfoComm Southeast Asia, TecnoMultiedia InfoComm Brazil, TecnoMultimedia InfoComm Colombia, TecnoMultimedia InfoComm Mexico, Integrated Systems Russia, and Integrate.



About AVIXA



AVIXA(TM) is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 5,400 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence and thought leadership. Additional information is available at avixa.org [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2156171-1&h=2636394728&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avixa.org%2F&a=avixa.org].



PRESS CONTACT:



Krystle Murphy, Communications Manager, AVIXA

Email: kmurphy@avixa.org [mailto:kmurphy@avixa.org]

Phone: +1.703.279.6366



