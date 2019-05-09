Intellitix Announces European Expansion

LONDON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Intellitix Technologies Inc. announced a restructuring and expansion of its European organization.



The move is intended to allow Intellitix to expand its European reach while establishing more regional centers dedicated to specific markets.



Lajos Borbely, who has joined Intellitix Europe, comes from other major event industry companies such as AEG China and TriGranit, has assumed the Director of European Sales role and will oversee the day-to-day sales operations in Europe.



Barna Jardany has assumed the Managing Director of Intellitix Europe. Previously occupying the Chief Product Director role at Intellitix and a having a long illustrious career in ticketing, with TicketPro and in the event industry broadly, Mr. Jardany brings years of experience in his new capacity.



"These are exciting times for event technology, as events increasingly mirror society's moves towards cashless payments and improved security requirements. Our new look, Intellitix Europe team is ideally positioned to better understand local variations and respond to clients' individual requirements. We have many years' experience successfully delivering RFID cashless payment and access control systems to clients who trust us at all types of events across Europe." said Mr. Jardany.



Pay Systems [https://www.paysystems.nl/], acquired by Intellitix in 2017 and helmed by President Roland Wassink, will represent Intellitix in the Benelux region as well as the German market. This change represents a commitment to the event industry in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany by having a dedicated presence and resources specifically focused on serving event organizers through Pay Systems.



This focused approach allows Intellitix Europe to continue its broader expansion into new regional markets within Europe, and to further develop its presence in current markets.



This move is meant to support a large scale expansion in the European market. Intellitix has seen rapid growth since its inception in 2010, and this reorganization is meant to lay the foundation that will enable future growth.



Intellitix President and CEO Carlo Chiarello had this to say: "We continue to focus our solutions on the fundamentals: revenue generation and cost reduction for our customers around the globe. This reorganization will further strengthen our European growth strategies and client focus. As our technology platform enhancements begin to enter the market later this year we want to make sure we have the team ready to continue the high level of service expected of Intellitix."



Today, Intellitix solutions have been used in 18 countries, serviced over 3100 events, supported 40 million users, and processed over $1 billion dollars in cashless spending.



About Intellitix



Intellitix is the leading global technology company for live events and event organizers. Providing a framework for event organizers to help them build safer, more profitable events through cashless payments [https://intellitix.com/platform/cashless-payments], access control [https://intellitix.com/platform/access-control], experiential [https://intellitix.com/platform/experiential], and the data analytics [https://intellitix.com/platform/data-insights] platform. By taking care of how people enter an event, how they purchase things, how they interact with brands, and the data that connects all of those, we allow organizers to focus on their vision -- the things that make their event unique.



