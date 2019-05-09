Hongji Bikes Wins the Gold Award at China Cycle Fair

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th China International Bicycle Fair ("China Cycle" for short) was held in Shanghai, from May 6-9, 2019. Hongji's creative product "Feilong Cycle" developed by the original Mobike hardware team stood out among the 50 selected works, winning the creative gold award.



The exhibition was co-held by the China Bicycle Association and the China Organizing Committee of International Bicycle Fair. The event displayed China's bike manufacturing ability, especially focusing on corporate product design, manufacturing techniques, applied materials, etc. Bikes winning the award represent the top level of manufacturers in the industry.



Hongji's "Feilong Cycle" adopts a mortise-and-tenon structure, instead of a traditional welded module, reducing transportation and packing costs. The structure can be disassembled quickly. The bike has a unique sporty style. In addition, it features a single arm shaft drive structure. Compared with shaft-driven bikes on the market, the angle between its central shaft and drive shaft is 85° versus 90°, optimizing the speed ratio. Its segmented connections increase the strength, reducing structural deformations. The bike is compatible with both solid tires and pneumatic tires.



Hongji is the inventor of the new single arm shaft drive system and the owner of the patent.



Hongji was established by Xu Hongjun, the original Vice President of Mobike in charge of hardware research and development, including a large part of original hardware engineers. Co-founders include Wang Miao, Wang Chao, Wu Jun, Fan Feng, who worked for top vehicle manufacturing enterprises such as Mercedes Benz and FAW-Volkswagen.



Hongji "Feilong Cycle" won the Gold Award at China Cycle for Innovation, demonstrating the company's strength in providing intelligent transportation solutions. As the development of micro transportation tools is determined by product design and manufacturing capability, Hongji has an advantage.



The company announced that it will sell Hongji E-bikes in the European market from the third quarter of this year.



