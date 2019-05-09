City Cruises, Reinvented by A-ROSA: E-Motion Ship to Bring All the Amenities of a Hotel to River Cruising

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring battery propulsion and air bubbles technology for clean cities and unpolluted rivers as well as offering the space of a land-based hotel, the A-ROSA E-Motion ship is presenting itself to the world as a real innovation in the river cruise segment; introducing a new era on the river Rhine and in the City Break market. From 2021 on it will reinvent city cruises!



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884312/A_ROSA.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884312/A_ROSA.jpg]



With a width of 17.7 metres and a fourth deck, the ship is presented as extremely spacious. All standard cabins are generously sized and feature a balcony, and there is a dedicated family area with a kids club and an extensive sun deck with separate adults' and children's pools.



In fact, you could almost say it's more a hotel than a ship - but one that also offers the advantages and the once-in-a-lifetime experiences of a cruise. We have designed our new ship according to the wishes of our guests. Our customers appreciate the fact that they can enjoy many kinds of holiday rolled into in one with us. A city break, a package holiday, a cruise that takes in natural and cultural sites, a spa break - with A-ROSA, they don't have to choose just one. They can have them all.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884313/A_ROSA.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884313/A_ROSA.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884312/A_ROSA.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884312/A_ROSA.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884313/A_ROSA.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884313/A_ROSA.jpg]



Press Contact A-ROSA Flussschiff GmbH Annika Schmied ∙ PR Manager Phone: +49 381 440 40 226 Email: a.schmied@a-rosa.de [mailto:a.schmied@a-rosa.de]



Web site: https://a-rosa.de//



