Alliance Ventures Focuses on Disruptive Technology Through New Partnership With Plug and Play China



-- Three-year agreement will expand Alliance Ventures' reach in China and

provide Plug and Play start-ups with access to the world's largest

automotive alliance

-- Partnership will add to Alliance Ventures' efforts to remain at the

cutting edge of next-generation systems for the automotive industry

-- Alliance Ventures will invest up to $1 billion by 2022 to support open

innovation

PARIS and TOKYO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital fund that invests in technology start-ups for Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Company and Mitsubishi Motors, today announced a partnership with Plug and Play China to cooperate on open innovation in the world's second-largest economy.



"China is leading innovation in the automotive industry," said Francois Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President, Ventures and Open Innovation; Chairman of Alliance Ventures. "By harnessing the expertise of Plug and Play China, we can gain access to start-ups and technologies that will transform the mobility experience."



Alliance Ventures and Plug and Play agreed to a three-year partnership in China that will benefit both groups. This latest agreement follows successful existing partnerships with Plug and Play both in Japan and in Silicon Valley. With access to Plug and Play China's peerless start-up network, Alliance Ventures' ability to identify and work with promising start-ups, carry out pilot projects, and acquire or invest in new technology opportunities will be turbo-charged. Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will benefit through new business opportunities in the world's largest automotive market and access to cutting-edge, next-generation technologies.



