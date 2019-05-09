Huawei Atlas Gains Double Victories at Red Dot Design Award

ESSEN, Germany, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in Germany's prestigious Red Dot Award Design Competition, the Huawei Atlas 300 AI Accelerator Card and Atlas 500 AI Edge Station were recognized by the design industry's most stringent jury and won the Red Dot Design Award. With their innovative design and exceptional performance, the Huawei Atlas products set a new standard for AI infrastructure coupled with leading-edge industrial design.



The Red Dot Award is an internationally recognized seal for the best-of-breed design quality. It is awarded by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. Submissions are products on the market for no longer than two years, and recipients of the Red Dot label are chosen by an international jury. The Huawei Atlas 300 AI Accelerator Card and Atlas 500 AI Edge Station each won a Red Dot Design Award, an Oscar for product design, with their innovative design. Highlighting superb intelligence and performance, Atlas dissipates heat without compromising aesthetics and functionality.



At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei launched the Atlas intelligent computing platform based on the Huawei Ascend AI chipsets. The Atlas products come in rich form factors, including accelerator modules, cards, AI edge stations, and appliances. Atlas makes Huawei better positioned to build all-scenario AI infrastructure for Device-Edge-Cloud. The Atlas 300 AI accelerator card is mainly used for data center inference. The Atlas 500 AI edge station provides AI capabilities for the edge side.





-- The Atlas 300 AI accelerator card comes in a half-height half-length

PCIe standard card form factor, and is positioned for data center and

edge server scenarios. The accelerator card supports multiple types of

data precision. A single card provides 64 TOPS of INT8 computing

performance, which infuses superb computing power into deep learning and

inference applications.

-- The Atlas 500 AI base station is an edge product that integrates the AI

processing capability. It provides 16 channels of high-definition (HD)

video processing capability in the size of a set-top-box (STB). It is

engineered for harsh environments of -40°C to +70°C temperature. It is

applicable to scenarios such as transportation, nursing, unattended

retail, and smart manufacturing.

Winning the Red Dot Award continues the record of international recognition for Atlas after Atlas won the Tokyo Interop Award, Runner-Up, and the China International Industry Fair Award in 2018. As an integral part of Huawei's full-stack, all-scenario AI solution, Atlas will enable an AI-fueled future with powerful computing performance and help customers tackle the challenges in the AI and cloud era, accelerating the intelligent transformation of enterprises.



Huawei has emerged as a global mainstream IT vendor with a broad spectrum of servers and a full line-up of IT products. Huawei provides IT infrastructure of compelling performance, simplicity, and efficiency to help global enterprises and organizations confidently set on track towards digital transformation. So far, 211 of the Fortune Global 500 and 48 of the Top 100 enterprises among the Global 500 have selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation. For more information about Huawei intelligent computing products, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/hic [https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/hic].



