Kahoot! and DragonBox join forces to create an awesome math learning experience for all

OSLO, Norway, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning platform, today announced its acquisition of DragonBox, the award-winning game-based learning studio and maker of the popular DragonBox family of math apps. The two learning communities combined, bring together DragonBox's engaging math apps and Kahoot!'s hundreds of millions of users world-wide.



"We're delighted that DragonBox is joining us in making learning awesome and creating learning experiences of the future," said Asmund Furuseth, CEO and co-founder of Kahoot!. "DragonBox brings tremendous value to our global community of students, teachers and parents, as math is the single most popular subject on our platform."



Nordic-based DragonBox, the company behind the award-winning DragonBox series of educational math apps, launched its first algebra game app in 2012 and the DragonBox school math curriculum in 2017. DragonBox is immensely popular among children, parents, teachers and schools, with millions of users around the world.



"Since day one, DragonBox has made learning math more fun and engaging for children around the world. Together with Kahoot!, we will enable millions of more users to enjoy learning math in an awesome way," said Jean-Baptiste Huynh, math teacher, CEO and co-founder of DragonBox.



Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning community in the world by connecting teachers, students, parents and organizations with premium content.



Last year, Kahoot! launched the Ignite [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461467-1&h=3984748337&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkahoot.com%2Fignite%2F&a=Ignite] accelerator program, and the addition of DragonBox is a step towards building a collection of learning apps that create value for learners all over the world.



"The acquisition will strengthen Kahoot!'s platform with the DragonBox award-winning math learning apps, community and school curriculum. Together, we will make the best math learning experience available for Kahoot!'s hundreds of millions of users around the world, both inside and outside the classroom," said Eilert Hanoa, Chairman of Kahoot!



Kahoot! and DragonBox will present more information at the Kahoot! company update on June 12, 2019.



About



Kahoot! [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461467-1&h=3132264331&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkahoot.com%2F&a=Kahoot!] is a game-based learning platform that makes it easy to create, share and play fun learning games or trivia quizzes in minutes. Kahoot! is used in a variety of settings - in K-12 and university classrooms, corporate offices, social settings, and major sporting and cultural events. Kahoot! is embraced by teachers, loved by students, valued by organizations and harnessed by publishers. In 2018, Kahoot! had over one billion participating players in more than 200 countries. Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome and build the leading learning community in the world that connects its users to premium content. Launched in 2013, the company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US and the UK. Let's play! www.kahoot.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461467-1&h=2275344047&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kahoot.com%2F&a=www.kahoot.com]



DragonBox [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461467-1&h=2669652230&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdragonbox.com%2F&a=DragonBox] is an award-winning game studio that's on a mission to empower children to explore and make learning math awesome. In 2012, DragonBox's first game became an instant hit, and specialists hailed it as a revolutionary new way to learn math. Since then, DragonBox apps have been bought and enjoyed millions of times around the world. With the goal to make learning math awesome, the company has launched DragonBox School, an innovative math curriculum for elementary schools. DragonBox today has offices in Oslo, Paris and Helsinki. www.dragonbox.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2461467-1&h=579836011&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dragonbox.com%2F&a=www.dragonbox.com]



