DSM Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Royal DSM today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at its corporate headquarters in Heerlen (Netherlands). Shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda.



The following resolutions were approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:





- Adoption of the Financial Statements for 2017

- Adoption of the dividend on ordinary shares for 2017 (see also separate press release)

- Release from liability of the members of the Managing Board in respect of their

managerial activities

- Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their

supervisory role

- Reappointment of Mrs. Geraldine Matchett as a member of the Managing Board

- Reappointment of Mr. Rob Routs as a member of the Supervisory Board

- Reappointment of the external auditor

- Extension of the period during which the Managing Board is authorized to issue

ordinary shares

- Extension of the period during which the Managing Board is authorized to limit or

exclude the preferential right when issuing ordinary shares

- Authorization of the Managing Board to have the company repurchase shares

- Reduction of the issued capital by canceling shares

- Amendment of the Articles of Association





Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



Forward Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law.







