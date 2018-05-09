Starlight Investments White Paper on Solving Canada's Rental Housing Shortage Puzzle

TORONTO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Starlight is pleased to share our most recent White Paper on Canada's growing rental housing shortage puzzle. We examine the significant and growing supply and demand imbalance for rental housing across Canada and explore unique and innovative opportunities created by these set of circumstances. Please view the white paper here: http://www.starlightinvest.com/images/Upload/Doc/Starlight%20Investments%20-%20White%20Paper%20-%20May%202018.pdf



About Starlight Investments Starlight is a Toronto-based, privately held, full service, real estate investment and asset management company driven by an experienced team comprised of over 140 professionals. Starlight currently manages $8.5 billion of multi-family and commercial properties through funds, joint ventures and club deals. Starlight's portfolio consists of approximately 36,000 multi-family units across Canada and the U.S. and over 5.0 million square feet of commercial properties. For more information, please visit http://www.starlightinvest.com and connect on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd- [https://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd- ].



Related Links: http://www.starlightinvest.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight -investments-ltd- [https://www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd- ]



Raj Mehta, Global Head, Private Capital and Partnerships, +1-647-725-0498, rmehta@starlightinvest.com; Andrea Rubakovic, Manager, Private Capital and Partnerships, +1-416-855-17649, arubakovic@starlightinvest.com; or Lauren Kenney, Executive Director, Communications and Human Capital, +1-416-234-8444, lkenney@starlightinvest.com .



