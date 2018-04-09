Aeroflot Takes Four TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for Airlines

MOSCOW, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



- Russian flag carrier wins Best Business Class - Europe title and receives Travellers' Choice Major Airline - Europe



- Aeroflot also awarded Travellers' Choice Award Premium Economy - Europe and named Best Airline - Russia again



Aeroflot has been named one of Europe's leading airlines for a second year by TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. The Russian flag carrier took four categories at this year's TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for Airlines based on reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide.



Aeroflot was named Best Business Class - Europe, as well as being among the top ten Travellers' Choice Major Airlines - Europe and Travellers' Choice Premium Economy - Europe. The carrier was also once again named Best Airline - Russia.



Winning four prestigious awards based on passenger feedback in the face of increased competition among major global carriers further strengthens Aeroflot's position as a leading global airline. At the inaugural TripAdvisor awards for airlines in 2017 the Russian carrier triumphed in three categories, including Best Major Airline in Europe.



Aeroflot works with TripAdvisor as a leading travel planning and booking sites to get feedback from passengers, helping the airline continue to refine its award-winning customer service.



Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot, said:



"Winning this latest recognition from the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards illustrates that despite a number of external challenges Aeroflot is continuing to strengthen its position in the global aviation industry. This award is particularly important for us because it reflects the opinions and reviews of passengers from around the world - our most authoritative audience. So it is all the more pleasing to win more awards this year than in 2017, and we are very grateful to our passengers for their loyalty."



Bryan Saltzburg, senior vice president and general manager for TripAdvisor Flights, said:



"We're thrilled to recognize the global TripAdvisor community's favorite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences, including Aeroflot. As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travellers' Choice awards for airlines recognize the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travelers."



One of the world's oldest airlines and one of Russia's most cherished brands, Aeroflot regularly wins awards from the industry and passengers alike. Recently the Russian flag carrier was named one of the world's 10 leading full-service airlines by booking portal eDreams based on reviews from more than 60,000 passengers worldwide. In 2017 Aeroflot was named a Five Star Global Airline by US passenger association APEX, to go alongside the 4-Star Airline status it holds from Skytrax. The airline was also named Favourite International Airline at the Flyer Awards in China.



About Aeroflot



Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot and its partners serve 1,074 destinations in 177 countries worldwide. In 2017, Aeroflot carried 32.8 million passengers (50.1 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).



Aeroflot became the first Russian airline to be awarded Four Star Airline status by Skytrax in recognition of the high-quality of its customer service. In 2017, Aeroflot was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the sixth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.



In 2017, Aeroflot was named the most powerful brand in Russia and the world's strongest airline brand by leading valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance. Aeroflot was also named Best Major Airline in Europe by TripAdvisor travellers and recognised as the Favourite International Airline in China at the Flyer Award Ceremony 2017.



Aeroflot operates one of the youngest fleets in the world with 232 aircraft. Aeroflot is based in Moscow, at Sheremetyevo International Airport.



Aeroflot is among the global leaders in aviation safety, with a European Community Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) Index, the main globally recognized safety parameter, comparable to global peers.



The first Russian carrier to enter the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) register, renewing its registration for the seventh time in 2017, Aeroflot has successfully passed the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and is fully ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2004 compliant.



Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/ [http://www.aeroflot.com ]







