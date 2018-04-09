NHS England to Fund Endocuff Vision® for Cancer Screening Colonoscopies Bowel

AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Norgine B.V. today announced that its UK affiliate has received funding for ENDOCUFF VISION(R) through the NHS Innovation Technology Payment 2018/19 (ITP) scheme. The NHS ITP Programme aims to support the NHS in adopting innovation by removing financial or procurement barriers to uptake of innovative products or technologies and is a competitive process.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634543/Norgine_ENDOCUFF_VISION.jpg )



ENDOCUFF VISION(R) is a single use device attached at the end of the colonoscope that gives an optimal view of the entire colon by retracting folds during withdrawal. ENDOCUFF VISION(R) will be funded in colonoscopies conducted as part of the bowel cancer screening programme.



ENDOCUFF VISION(R)



ENDOCUFF VISION(R) significantly improved adenoma detection rate and colorectal cancer detection during colonoscopy in bowel cancer screening patients.[i]



Colorectal cancer is the 4th most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 12% of all new cancer cases. 1 in 14 men and 1 in 19 women will be diagnosed with bowel cancer during their lifetime.[ii]



In the UK and Europe, ENDOCUFF VISION(R) is available through Norgine and in other parts of the world the product is available through business partners. Norgine owns a majority stake of Arc Medical Design Ltd, the originator of ENDOCUFF VISION(R).



References:



i. Ngu WS, et al. Gut 2018;66:1-9. doi:10.1136/gutjnl-2017-314889



ii. Cancer Research UK. http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/bowel-cancer . Accessed 5 April 2018.







Media Contact:

Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-826237

Follow us @norgine

















Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634543/Norgine_ENDOCUFF_VISION.jpg







http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg









