Westinghouse Signs Long-Term Contract With TVO To Support Its Fleet

HELSINKI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company announced it has signed a long-term contract with the Finnish nuclear power company Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) for in-service inspections of all three of their units: the two boiling water reactors Olkiluoto 1 and 2, and the EPR pressurized water reactor Olkiluoto 3.



Under the contract, Westinghouse will deliver advanced inspections for several major components, including primary tubing and nozzles of the steam generator at Olkiluoto 3, and inspections of the reactor pressure vessels and internals at Olkiluoto 1 and 2.



"This contract demonstrates the trust that TVO places in our ability to provide full support to the long-term operation of their plant," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer.



"This contract is important for the safe and efficient operation of all the Olkiluoto units, today and far in to the future," said Mikko Kosonen, TVO's senior vice president, safety and security.



The high degree of automation and remote operation of the inspection solutions in this contract serve to reduce critical path occupation, lower the dose exposure to personnel and allow simultaneous tasks to be performed on the component being inspected. Westinghouse will continue to collaborate closely with TVO to further develop high-quality inspection solutions and to reduce the outage duration.



Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2743955-1&h=2717605128&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.westinghousenuclear.com%2F&a=www.westinghousenuclear.com]



