Berlinger Resolves Medium-term Withdrawal From the Doping Control Kit Business but Pledges to Help Prevent Interim Shortages

GANTERSCHWIL, Switzerland, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Board of Directors of Berlinger Special AG has resolved that the company will cease production of its doping control kits in the medium term. To avoid jeopardizing current anti-doping activities, the company will continue to supply its present customers at their request for a transitional period, in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.



Eastern Swiss technology company Berlinger Special AG has been manufacturing doping control kits featuring special security containers since the 1990s. The kits are used all over the world, and Berlinger's involvement reflects a long-standing commitment to ensuring fair and clean sporting competition.



Increasingly institutionalized forms of doping malpractice have steadily raised and changed the demands on these anti-doping kits over the years. "These developments are not only damaging to sport: they have become increasingly incompatible with our corporate values and core competencies," says Chairwoman of the Board Andrea Berlinger. "And in view of this, we have taken the strategic decision to make an orderly withdrawal from this business segment over the next few months, and to focus on the high-tech core business of Berlinger & Co. AG."



No doping control vacuum Berlinger Special AG recently ceased supplying its doping control kits, following cases of breakages of the glass bottles used at a small number of laboratories and in materials tests conducted by the bottle supplier and the EMPA Swiss federal materials testing institute. The test results confirmed, however, that the risk of such breakage is a manageable one.



In view of this, in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (as the regulatory body) and at the request of existing customers, Berlinger is willing to meet the continued demand for the BEREG-Kits used at the recent PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games for as long as stocks last. This will ensure - in as much as Berlinger is able to do so - the continued conducting of doping controls in the immediate future, and the avoidance of any gap therein.



The Board of Directors of Berlinger Special AG will decide on the concrete arrangements for the company's withdrawal from the doping control kit segment in due course. Toggenburg-based Berlinger & Co. AG will in future specialize on its core high-tech cold chain monitoring business activities.







Further information:

Berlinger Special AG

c/o KMES Partner I Klaus

Hans Klaus

Basteiplatz 7

8001 Zurich

Switzerland

Phone: +41-43-544-17-44

eMail: office@kmespartner.com













