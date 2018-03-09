Booking.com Announces the Winners of Its Inaugural Technology Playmaker Awards

LONDON, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Today Booking.com, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies and a digital technology leader, announced the winners of its inaugural Technology Playmaker Awards. At a special gala awards ceremony in London attended by over 300 technology leaders and individuals who champion women in tech from across Europe, ten prizes were awarded. These included eight individual category winners, one corporate winner, and a grand prix for the Technology Playmaker of the Year 2018.



The awards were created to recognise innovative and inspiring women in technology who are transforming the European tech scene and serving as role models for the community, as well as to honour organisations that demonstrate a relentless commitment to gender equality in the workplace.



From hundreds of entries, winners include the creators of an app providing early intervention for adolescent anxiety, the inventor of a smart energy platform which uses Blockchain and AI to revolutionise how we consume energy, and digital leaders who have made strides in STEM education and in inspiring girls and women to embrace technology. Leading women in tech were recognised from 11 countries across Europe.



Hadeel Ayoub, Founder and CEO of BrightSign, became the first Booking.com Technology Playmaker of the Year, which is awarded to the entrant who judges felt had made the most impactful contribution to technology innovation and social change on the European tech scene. Hadeel, a designer, programmer and researcher in Human Computer Interaction (HCI) & Assistive Technology, was recognised for her launch of BrightSign, a wearable technology start-up developing innovations to facilitate communication for individuals with non-verbal disabilities.



For the full list of winners, visit: https://globalnews.booking.com/bookingcom-announces-the-winners-of-its-inaugural-technology-playmaker-awards



