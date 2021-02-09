Celigo Wins a G2 Best Software for 2021 Award

The leading integration platform was the highest-ranked iPaaS Solution on the Best IT Cloud Management Software list.



SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=2568257389&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.celigo.com%2F&a=Celigo], the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=4197539128&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.celigo.com%2Fwhat-is-ipaas-integration-platform-as-a-service%2F&a=iPaaS]) provider for both business and technical users, has won the prestigious G2 Best Software for 2021 award. The company was the highest-ranked iPaaS solution to receive the award in the Best IT Cloud Management Software [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=549695951&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fbest-software-companies%2Ftop-it-management&a=Best+IT+Cloud+Management+Software] category.



Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=3041633177&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fbest-software-companies&a=Best+Software+Awards] rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.



This award is significant because it's based on real Celigo users' verified reviews against thousands of other verified reviews on G2. With nearly 100,000 companies and over 1 million reviews listed on G2, only a small subset of these companies are placed by G2's audience on the top software list.



"We are honored to be recognized on the Best Software list by G2. It is an extraordinary validation by our customers and a testament to our incredible integration platform that provides great usability without compromising power," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo.



"Hundreds of new customers are coming to Celigo to automate business processes across applications during this critical time for digital transformation. We are relentless in our pursuit to make automation accessible for both IT and business users and have many features in store for them in 2021," Arendtsz said.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have needed to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and quickly move to the cloud. This meant that hundreds of companies came to Celigo to automate their business processes across applications. They chose Celigo because of the platform's ease of use, robust library of pre-built integrations, powerful developer tools, and scalability across multiple industries.



The company continues to innovate with an elegant new UI that empowers developers and business users, pre-built solutions for over a dozen business processes, and improved error management with AI to drive down maintenance time and costs.



By making this G2 list, the company finds itself named alongside other well-established cloud-based companies such as Snowflake, Okta, Gitlab, LogicMonitor, Auth0, PagerDuty, and many other household names in the IT stack.



"I'm proud of our team for their commitment to delivering the best possible iPaaS to our customers," Arendtsz said. "Celigo customers are benefitting tremendously from our iPaaS platform and pre-built integration application connectors."



G2 created the Best Products for IT Cloud Management software list based on data from over 1 million authentic, verified customer reviews that spanned across thousands of software products. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020, and a real person vetted each review to ensure legitimacy. This is Celigo's first time on one of G2's Best Software lists.



"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explained G2 CEO Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."



For more information on Celigo's ranking on G2, visit https://www.g2crowd.com/products/celigo/reviews [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=3493832985&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2crowd.com%2Fproducts%2Fceligo%2Freviews&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2crowd.com%2Fproducts%2Fceligo%2Freviews] or the G2 iPaaS Grid here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=2865936026&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fipaas%3Futf8%3D%25E2%259C%2593%26selected_view%3Dgrid%26segment%3Dmid-market%23grid&a=G2+iPaaS+Grid+here].



Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=1260688423&u=https%3A%2F%2Fresearch.g2.com%2Fg2-scoring-methodologies&a=here]. Further information on the methodology is available upon request.



About Celigo Celigo [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=2568257389&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.celigo.com%2F&a=Celigo], the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=4197539128&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.celigo.com%2Fwhat-is-ipaas-integration-platform-as-a-service%2F&a=iPaaS]) built for both IT professionals and business users that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=742199807&u=http%3A%2F%2Fg2.com%2Fbest&a=G2+Best+Software+for+2021], Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage, and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership.



For more information, visit www.celigo.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=3404406216&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.celigo.com%2F&a=www.celigo.com], and follow Celigo on YouTube [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=1784057316&u=http%3A%2F%2Fyoutube.com%2Fceligo&a=YouTube], LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=969043470&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fceligo-inc&a=LinkedIn], and Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=3641129652&u=http%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fceligoinc&a=Twitter].



About G2 Crowd G2 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3061987-1&h=1803159948&u=http%3A%2F%2Fg2.com%2F&a=G2], the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than four million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.



