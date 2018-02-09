HNA Technology subsidiary Pactera Empowering Minorities in Bangladesh and the Philippines to Improve Quality of Life

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera Technology International Ltd. ("Pactera"), a 22-year-old global IT service leader from China and subsidiary of global Fortune 500 holding company HNA Technology, has been developing charity projects in Bangladesh and the Philippines, providing local youth, women and minorities with vocational skill training and job opportunities.



In January 2013, Pactera jointly established a school, Rotary Eskander Technical Institute, in partnership with Rotary Club of Agradbad and Rotary Club of LKF in Betagi, a remote village in Bangladesh. Pactera also opened up a factory, recruiting students graduating from the vocational program, and has since offered free training and job opportunities for over 400 locals.



In 2017 Pactera built a community-based outsourcing center in Legazpi, the Philippines, providing local unemployed college or high school graduates, dropouts, and stay-at-home moms with free training and job opportunities.



"We have been grateful for the opportunity to support development projects in Bangladesh and the Philippines," said Ronald Cheung, senior vice president at Pactera. "Pactera hopes to help local youth and women by empowering them and providing them with more job opportunities. In the future, we will continue to bring more projects that offer direct social benefits to more underserved areas around the world."



The charity projects have indeed made a difference. For instance, Rotary Eskander Technical Institute in Bangladesh successfully recruited over 100 students for its first batch, 30 percent of whom were female. Upon graduation, most of the students were capable of handling basic data processing work in English, German or Spanish. 40 graduates among the first batch of students landed full-time jobs at the factory after completing the program.



Pactera's outsourcing center in the Philippines has also brought opportunities to the people of Legazpi. Local job seekers face fierce competition given the few job openings. Pactera, however, offers free training in music transcription, which leads to job opportunities.



Pactera also offers freelancing opportunities for unemployed minorities in Legazpi enabling them to make a living and improve their quality of life.



