Superdry Signs with Centric Software

UK fashion retailer chooses Centric Software's PLM solution to support growth and



streamline product development



Superdry, the global digital brand, has selected Centric Software to provide its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.



Superdry's origins lie in Cult Clothing Co., which established stores in major university towns and cities across the UK after its foundation in 1985. The company opened its first Superdry store in London in 2004. The brand expanded nationwide and then globally, becoming known for cool, contemporary high street apparel. Superdry's menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories collections fuse vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics and text with British style. Superdry now operates through 515 branded outlets in 46 countries, and reported GBP1 billion in brand revenue across retail, wholesale and e-commerce in 2016.



Scott Robertson, Head of Business Transformation at Superdry, explains that the company was aware of their need for a PLM system for some time.



"We've evolved from having two separate parts to our business, retail and wholesale," he says. "We were almost designing two separate ranges because each timeline was very different and some products were being duplicated. About two years ago, we started consolidating the retail and wholesale ranges into a global range, reducing the total number of options we create, and putting new ways of working in place. Getting a PLM system was the next step on our roadmap to support that change."



"We were working with Excel and email, using literally thousands of different spreadsheets. There was no single source of the truth, and people spent too much time trying to find information rather than doing value-added activities. We had no clarity, and couldn't track how many options we were developing during product development. We knew PLM would give us visibility to streamline that process."



As Robertson explains, "It was important for us to get a system that users actually wanted to adopt. Our selection team included a wide range of users across different departments - designers, merchandisers, category managers, garment technologists, sourcing teams, production teams - and every single one of them selected Centric as their preferred solution."



"Superdry is focused on design detail, and obsessed with quality, fit and innovation," continues Robertson. "Centric will help us to support these areas; we will be able to do sampling and fit reviews much more quickly and easily. Connecting with Adobe Illustrator is important, as it gives our designers the ability to collaborate more efficiently and provides visibility into the design process for category managers throughout the season."



"One example of this is that it takes the design team up to a week to prepare for reviews because they have to print everything out and create storyboards. All of that will be accessible in PLM with the press of a button, saving them a week of effort four times a year. This will be a massive improvement, and an example of how we can invest that time back into product development, design, improving quality and attention to detail."



"We are delighted to welcome Superdry on board as our largest customer to date in the United Kingdom," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Superdry are at a very exciting, forward-looking phase in their global development, and we are very pleased that they have selected Centric PLM to streamline and accelerate their product development process."



Superdry (http://www.superdry.com)



Superdry is an exciting contemporary brand which focuses on high-quality products that fuse vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics with a British style. They are characterized by quality fabrics, authentic vintage washes, unique detailing, world leading hand-drawn graphics and tailored fits with diverse styling. Such distinctiveness has gained the brand exclusive appeal as well as an international celebrity following.



Superdry has a significant and growing presence around the world, operating through 515 Superdry branded locations in 46 countries. There are 139 owned stores across the UK and mainland Europe, 208 franchised and licensed stores, all but one outside the UK, and 168 concessions.



Superdry.com [https://www.superdry.com ] sells safely and securely to over 100 countries worldwide, operating from 21 international websites. The Superdry delivery promise is one of the best in the marketplace offering great customer service and a hassle-free returns policy.



Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)



From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.



Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.



Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.







