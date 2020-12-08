Arc Publishing Integrates Sophi.io, Bringing Content Publishers New Analytics and Automation Option

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing and Sophi.io today announce the integration of Sophi, The Globe and Mail's suite of automation and predictive analytics solutions. These native integrations will be available to the more than 1,400 websites using the Arc Publishing platform and build on Arc's current integrations and capabilities.



"Sophi.io will equip the publishers, broadcasters and brands Arc supports with data and insights to make real-time content decisions that drive business impact," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc. "As an early adopter of Arc, The Globe and Mail serves as a model for the industry in the pivot to be digital-first, having refocused resources on strategic initiatives like building a state-of-the-art analytics team and innovation lab. We're thrilled to collaborate with them on this integration and look forward to executing on our joint mission of driving greater efficiency and data-based decisions across our global customer footprint."



The Sophi Analytics native Arc integration is built into Arc Themes by default, eliminating the need for custom tagging. This builds on the success of Sophi's Arc Home integration, bringing web analytics data into the Arc workflow and helping publishers understand the value of their content as they work.



Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail commented "Sophi is dedicated to driving business transformation for publishers and content creators utilizing the power of data. I'm glad to see our partnership with Arc bring Sophi's incredible capabilities directly to Arc customers."



In addition to analytics, the partnership brings a native integration between Arc's low-code/no-code site editor, PageBuilder, and Sophi Automation. This automated content curation solution uses powerful predictive capabilities, natural language processing (NLP) and advanced optimization routines to help publishers automatically identify, and promote, their most valuable content across their Arc-powered properties.



Greg Doufas, CTO at The Globe and Mail, said "The Globe and Mail has been using the Arc Publishing platform since it was introduced and being able to marry its incredible strength as a CMS to Sophi's advanced analytics and automated content curation engine directly within Arc is going to be a game changer for a lot of publishers."



About Arc Publishing Arc Publishing (https://www.arcpublishing.com/) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3005547-1&h=1570507184&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.arcpublishing.com%252F)%26data%3D04%257C01%257CJRubenovitch%2540globeandmail.com%257Cd0b066ab3643482bbb8608d897c3c9d4%257C44376110425e46ab942e26c9518bfd03%257C1%257C1%257C637426215320188269%257CUnknown%257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%253D%257C3000%26sdata%3DroYL2jYY%252Bjy9kGub17u2b6yX429qI7%252BCgqBxMPy4Hvw%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arcpublishing.com%2F)] is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.



About Sophi.io Sophi.io (https://www.sophi.io [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3005547-1&h=1498315897&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.sophi.io%252F%26data%3D04%257C01%257CJRubenovitch%2540globeandmail.com%257Cd0b066ab3643482bbb8608d897c3c9d4%257C44376110425e46ab942e26c9518bfd03%257C1%257C1%257C637426215320198266%257CUnknown%257CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%253D%257C3000%26sdata%3DewjirIGYrclq92whdiRNiXzbG%252B00s%252FgzsWS1P3L2n34%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sophi.io]) was developed by The Globe and Mail to help content publishers make important strategic and tactical decisions. It is a suite of AI-powered tools that includes Sophi Automation and Sophi for Paywalls as well as Sophi Analytics, a decision-support system for content publishers. Sophi is designed to improve the metrics that matter most to your business, such as subscriber retention and acquisition, engagement, recency, frequency and volume. Sophi also powers Naviga Publisher for one-click automated laydown of print newspapers and ePapers.



