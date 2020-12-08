Johnnie Walker Gets Into The Festive Spirit By Giving The Gift Of One Million Trees

As people around the world prepare to embrace the season of goodwill, Johnnie Walker announces a special gift for the home of Scotch whisky



LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the world's No. 1 Scotch whisky* today announced their vision to plant one million trees across the four corners of Scotland before 2025. The announcement comes as part of an ongoing commitment from Johnnie Walker to reduce its carbon footprint and restore the natural resources it uses when creating its award-winning range of Scotch whiskies.



Julie Bramham, Global Brand Director for Johnnie Walker, said: "Scotland is our homeland. It is where our journey began 200 years ago and it's at the heart of everything that makes our whiskies so special. As we throw open the doors to the next 200 years of our journey, we want to take positive strides forward to nourish and protect the wild Scottish landscapes and pristine natural resources that have shaped our whiskies for generations."



To date, 389,000 of the one million trees have been planted near two of our distilleries in the Scottish Highlands. Over the lifetime of this project, these trees are anticipated to absorb over 69,000 tonnes of C02 - the equivalent of taking 10,500 flights around the world or driving almost half a million times from London to Edinburgh.



At Ballygowan, near Oban distillery, the investment funded the planting of native birch, oak, wild cherry, willow and hazel trees and includes a new tree dedicated to every one of Diageo's 28,000 employees, in partnership with Lupi Moll, Environmental Entrepreneur and Owner of Inverlonan Estates. At Allt Ruadh, near Glen Ord distillery, Johnnie Walker has joined forces with Trees for Life to plant ancient and native trees which will serve as a vital wildlife corridor and increase habitat availability for species including black grouse, crossbills and red squirrels.



Steve Micklewright, CEO of Trees for Life, said: "Rewilding is an investment in a future in which wildlife can flourish and communities can thrive. Johnnie Walker's contribution to the Trees for Life Allt Ruadh project exemplifies this approach. Their support recognises the critical part our wild places play in restoring nature, reversing the climate and biodiversity crises and ultimately creating a landscape in better health for future generations."



Today's commitment follows the recent announcement from parent company, Diageo, of its bold and ambitious goals designed to make a positive impact on the world in the next 10 years, with Johnnie Walker pledging to ensure all production of its world-famous Scotch is carbon neutral and all distilleries are powered by 100% green energy by 2030.



Julie Bramham continued: "As Diageo announces our renewed 10-year action plan, I am proud to have Johnnie Walker at the forefront of this. We're always looking for ways to push the boundaries of Scotch and our approach to these sustainability goals is no different. We will announce more about the steps we're taking at Johnnie Walker to create a more sustainable future over the coming months; our journey towards a better tomorrow is only just beginning...."



