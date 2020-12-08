Montserrat Cabballé: The Last Pilgrimage

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The great Spanish soprano, Montserrat Cabballé, who died in 2018, recorded her farewell album following a visit to Armenia and Artsakh to pay tribute to the historic and cultural heritage of the first Christian nation in the world. The album, The Island of Christianity: Armenia and Artsakh, with contributions from Vangelis and Brian May, was originally available on limited release. It will be released on December 8(th) 2020 by Starmus, the global festival of science communication.



Montserrat Caballé visited Armenia and Artsakh in 2013 and 2014, an experience that inspired what would become her last album. The album The Island of Christianity: Armenia and Artsakh included contributions from Vangelis and Brian May of Queen, along with two emblematic Armenian songs, Krunk and Chinar es.



On her pilgrimage to the sacred sites of Armenia, Caballé paid homage to the 1700(th) anniversary of the adoption of Christianity as state religion in Armenia. Many videos of the album are dedicated to the ancient Christian cathedrals and monasteries of Armenia and Artsakh, such as the 10(th) century monastery Dadivank which has been founded by the direct disciple of Jude the Apostle in the 1(st) century, Amaras (338 AD), St. Etchmiadzin (385 AD) etc.



The magical Armenian duduk can be heard in Krunk, Chinar es and La Habanera, conveying them a special atmosphere and charm. Both Montserrat Caballé and Vangelis are great fans of this traditional Armenian musical instrument. As for Brian May, the rock star has performed a theme from Hans Zimmer's Gladiator with the Armenian duduk Maestro Jivan Gasparyan at 46664 in Tromso in 2005.



Six years after her pilgrimage to the cradle of Christianity, Montserrat Caballé´s last album comes back. Starmus, the global festival of science and art, will present this exclusive album on December 8(th) in La Palma, Canary Islands.



Montserrat Caballé was one of the most acclaimed opera singers of the world. A winner of multiple international awards including Grammy, and for her wide international recognition and outstanding contribution to various genres of world music, she was a Peace Ambassador of United Nations and Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO.



