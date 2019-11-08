Modere Welcomes Exercise and Nutrition Sciences Expert Dr. Todd Miller to Scientific Advisory Board

Internationally renowned specialist in improved body composition for the prevention and management of obesity lends expertise to global live clean brand



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modere, a healthy, safe and clean-lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, household and personal-care products with a presence worldwide, has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board to include the distinguished expertise of Todd Miller, PhD, CSCS*D, TSAC-F, FNSCA. Dr. Miller joins a roster of world-class medical doctors and industry experts in the specialized areas of Weight Management, Collagen Sciences, and Live Clean Essentials.



Dr. Miller is an Associate Professor in the Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at George Washington University (GWU) in Washington DC, where his research has led him to develop conditioning and nutritional interventions that prevent and manage obesity by focusing on healthy body composition rather than weight alone.



"Muscle is the engine that burns calories, so for best results when working towards a lean, sculpted body, we want to focus specifically on preserving, or even increasing muscle mass while simultaneously losing fat," explains Dr. Miller. "The end result is not just a lighter body weight but improved body composition, a healthy proportion of muscle, fast metabolism, and a greater chance to achieve long term, successful weight management. Modere approaches weight management with the same mentality, so I am excited to be aligned with them as part of their Scientific Advisory Board."



Dr. Miller developed GWU's master's degree program in strength and conditioning and is Director of the Weight Management and Human Performance Lab at GWU's Virginia Science and Technology Center in Ashburn, VA. Some of his diverse research interests have included: musculoskeletal and cardiovascular adaptations to microgravity; cell signaling mechanisms in the development and treatment of breast cancer; influences in commercial health club use; caloric burn during interactive video gaming in inner city youth; the role of weight training in fat loss and metabolism improvement; exercise interventions in retired NFL players; and the role of weight training in body composition changes in overweight, premenopausal women. Dr. Miller holds degrees in Exercise Physiology from Penn State and Texas A&M and has won George Washington University's Excellence in Teaching Award five times.



"Targeting optimal body composition for successful weight management is a key element of the healthy, clean lifestyle that Modere advocates," remarked Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere. "Dr. Miller's extensive knowledge in that area will be valuable as we continue to develop cutting-edge products to support our consumers in their quest for better health."



