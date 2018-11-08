Huawei Holds Eco-Connect Europe 2018 with a Focus on its "Platform + Ecosystem" Strategy

ROME, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8 and 9, 2018, Huawei holds its annual Eco-Connect Europe event in Rome, Italy, under the theme of "For a DigitALL INtelligent Europe". At the event, Huawei showcased its "Platform + Ecosystem" strategy, displaying a comprehensive range of the latest ICT products in emerging fields such as cloud computing, IoT, Big Data and digital platforms, also new industry solutions for Smart Cities and manufacturing.



Ernest Zhang, President of the Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Western Europe, said: "Currently, Huawei has built two OpenLabs in Munich and Paris. By the end of 2018, Huawei will complete the expansion of the OpenLab in Munich. By the end of 2021, there will be three Huawei OpenLabs in Europe, with a total investment of US$50 million. Huawei will use these labs to carry out future-oriented joint innovations with European customers and partners in the areas of Smart Manufacturing, IoV and Smart Cities. Huawei will provide ICT platforms to help local partners in solution testing, verification and optimization. We will also work with partners to jointly develop industry solution and explore the market. Furthermore, OpenLab will also provide an excellent environment for training and solution experiencing."



During this year's Eco-Connect Europe, Huawei announced a number of new collaborations with industry-leading companies to improve customer solutions. The new collaborations include:





-- Huawei collaborated with Microsoft to release the all-flash Azure Stack

solution to accelerate the development of hybrid cloud services.

-- Huawei and TIM launched a joint SD-WAN solution for enterprises to build

networks of optimal experience.

-- Huawei and Digicom signed a MoU to work together on smart parking

terminals and OpenCloud.

-- Huawei and WAGO signed a MoU to develop an automation and energy

efficiency management solution for smart factories.

-- Huawei and Eluminocity signed a MoU to carry out joint innovation for

smart city development.

Ruiqi Fan, Vice President of Marketing and Solution Sales of Huawei Enterprise Business Group in Western Europe, said: "In the era of digital transformation, Huawei works constantly to enhance its platform capability. Guided by the Moore's Law, we drive product innovation and evolution. Focusing on the three fields of DC network switches, Wi-Fi access device and SW-WAN router, the latest generation of AI-empowered IDN products and solutions we have just released can help build user-centered, simplified ultra-broadband networks that enable enterprises' digital transformation."



Together with more than 20 alliances and solution partners including SAP and Digicom, Huawei demonstrated its solutions and use cases in the four vertical sectors relating to Smart Cities, manufacturing, finance, and energy. For example, the innovative smart metering solution developed by both Huawei and Qloud gives traditional analog meters the power of intelligent metering, slashing the costs of meter replacement. To enable smart driving, Huawei provides a high-computing, high-security, energy-efficient, and low-latency vehicle-mounted Mobile Datacenter (MDC). Automobile manufacturers, tier-1 suppliers and third-party algorithm developers can adapt and develop automatic driving applications based on the MDC.



The event saw the largest number of new products that Huawei has ever showcased in Western Europe. For example, the latest all-flash, high-performance system that provides storage resources for customers' multi-service bearing and an automated STaaS data governance solution. Furthermore, using AI, Big Data, the cloud-based IDN solution, and the CampusInsight solution, Huawei can help customers locate network faults in minutes, forecast potential risks, and perform preventive maintenance in response.



Huawei is eager to work with customers and partners to make full use of platform capabilities to drive enterprise digital transformation and upgrade in a comprehensive, long-term manner. Currently, 211 of the world's top 500 companies (and 48 of the top 100 companies) have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner.



