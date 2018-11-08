With exports to 77 countries, world-leading e-scooter manufacturer Yadea draws crowds at EICMA 2018 with the new G5

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6th, global e-scooter leader Yadea showcased its new G5 e-scooter in Milan, at EICMA, the world's largest international motorcycle trade fair. The G5, a new-generation intelligent lithium battery lightweight e-scooter and quality-focused vehicle equipped with the latest in cutting edge technology, shared the spotlight at the exhibition with new models from Harley and Ducati.



A global leader in e-scooters and a sponsor of the 2018 FIFA Russia World Cup, Yadea has launched several high-end intelligent lithium-ion e-scooters that have become standard bearers in the market, backed by proprietary technologies and designs that are in full compliance with internationally-recognized standards. Yadea has become integrated into the world's top-quality supply chains and made sure that only the best that today's technology can offer is applied to every part and detail to create a world-leading product mix of e-scooters.



With the G5, Yadea went for an entirely new design concept that allowed for the leveraging of the latest in terms of smart technologies and performance optimization. The vehicle is equipped with the firm's proprietary GTR3.0 high-performance electric motor, a new-generation Panasonic high-energy power lithium battery and battery management system backed by Panasonic-certified battery PACK technology that prevents deterioration of the battery module, extends service life, and assures stable delivery of output power. The battery can be recharged 800 times before needing to be replaced, and each full charge provides the G5 with a range of up to 120km.



Other features include the same motorcycle hydraulic damping system found in top-of-the-line international brand motorcycles, a high-quality cold-rolled structural steel frame, ultra-quiet double-pump opposed piston type disc brakes, and, for the first time in any Yadea vehicle, the same run-flat tires installed on cars.



Disruptive innovation defines the vehicle's intelligent hardware and software: a 7" ultra-thin (14mm) thin-film-transistor (TFT) full color liquid crystal display (LCD) instrument panel. An intelligent app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone allows the rider to remotely check the condition of the vehicle, look up the vehicle's specifications, undertake troubleshooting in case of malfunction or to locate the vehicle if lost. The e-scooter has keyless access with touch button start along with an array of other intelligent controls.



As the largest e-scooter maker in China, Yadea was invited to participate in EICMA, an international, market-oriented, professional trade fair where the latest advances in vehicles technologies, materials and processes will be on display to the world, opening a new channel where fans of every kind of two-wheeled vehicle can learn about and appreciate what China has to offer. The event is also an opportunity to showcase China's leadership in high-end manufacturing.



In China's e-scooter industry, Yadea has always played the role of innovation leader. Each of the maker's product and technology releases established new quality standards. The G5 was no different, most notably in the uniqueness of the design. All indications point to this new-generation intelligent Li-Ion battery lightweight e-scooter to be a model of epoch-making significance, setting a new standard for the e-scooter segment of the EV sector.



Yadea is recognized in China as the leading brand when it comes to e-scooters. In 2018, the firm's extensive lineup of e-scooters are sold in 77 countries, including the US and Germany, with annual global sales exceeding 4 million units, accounting for 11.7 per cent of the world total. There is good likelihood that Yadea will collaborate with global leading industrial design teams to take the level of creativity in product design and quality to a new level. At the same time, in a move to stake a strong market position in global markets, flagship showrooms are planned in New York and other cities around the world. Yadea, already the established leading brand within the industry in its domestic market, not only gives the sector a new opportunity to further grow and enlarge its footprint, but also an opportunity for the e-scooter maker to leverage the event as a showcase for where China's high-end manufacturing is today, and what can be expected of it in the future.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781482/Yadea_COO.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781482/Yadea_COO.jpg]



